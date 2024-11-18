Africa and the Middle East (AME) Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities Research Report 2024: Competitive Dynamics, Subscription Trends, Revenues, Key Findings and Recommendations

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in AME - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fixed broadband penetration of the population in the AME region will reach an estimated 8.5% in 2024 and will grow to 12.5% in 2029.
The report provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in AME. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.
'AME as a region is largely a developing fixed broadband market.Governments and regulators are working in tandem to drive and develop fixed broadband infrastructure and adoption.Major government-backed national broadband plans will support the expansion of fiber coverage, faster Internet speeds, boost competition, and increased fixed broadband adoption.Fixed broadband development also provides more service bundling and monetization opportunities for telcos - e.g., OTT video, cloud gaming, home office solutions (e.g., UC&C), and smart home services.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- AME in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of AME's macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.
- Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the fixed broadband markets in AME over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.
- Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.
- Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2023-2029. - Section 5: Key Findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for AME's fixed broadband market.
Scope
- Between 2024 and 2029, operators in the AME region will generate a cumulative $104.6 billion in fixed broadband services revenue.
- xDSL will remain the leading fixed broadband technology during 2023-2026. Fiber will be the fastest growing technology for fixed broadband, over 2023-2028, driven by FTTH/B network expansions across many countries in the region and national fiber rollouts
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: AME in a Global Context
Section 2: Competitive Dynamics
Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends
Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends
Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations
Leading Africa and the Middle East (AME) Fixed Broadband Companies Featured in this Report
- African Development Bank
- Africell
- Altice Telecom
- Bayobab
- BNET
- Camtel
- Deutsche Glasfaser
- Disney+
- Du
- Etisalat
- Grid Telecom
- Hot Telecom
- Huawei
- Link
- Maroc Telecom
- Meta
- MTN Group
- MTN South Africa
- Oman Broadband Company
- Omantel
- Ooredoo Oman
- Ooredoo Qatar
- Paratus Zambia
- SEACOM
- STC
- Sub.Co
- SudaChad
- Sudatel
- Tanzania Telecommunication Company
- Telecom Egypt
- Viva
- Vodacom Tanzania
- Vodafone
- Vodafone Egypt
- Zain Bahrain
- Zain Group
- Zain KSA
