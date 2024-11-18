10 Year 7 MM Glaucoma Epidemiology Forecasts 2023-2033: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for glaucoma in the seven major markets (7MM: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan).

Globally, glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness and vision loss, and it has a significant impact on quality of life (Fujiwara et al., 2022) Glaucoma is categorized as primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), normal tension glaucoma (NTG), primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG), chronic angle-closure glaucoma, acute angle-closure glaucoma, and secondary glaucoma. Open-angle glaucoma is classified as high-tension glaucoma (HTG) if intraocular pressure (IOP) is greater than 21mm HG, and as NTG if IOP is less than 21mm HG. OAG in this report represents OAG with HTG, which is responsible for 80-90% of all glaucoma cases (Chan et al., 2017).



Scope

The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of POAG and PACG, segmented by age and sex (40-44 years, 45-49 years, 50-54 years, 55-59 years, 60-64 years, 65-69 years, 70-74 years, 75-79 years, 80-84 years, and ?85 years) in the 7MM.

In addition, this report provides a 10-year epidemiology forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of the clinical types of glaucoma: NTG, acute and chronic PACG, secondary glaucoma, and the diagnosed incident cases of PACG.

Although not covered in this report, the diagnosed prevalence of pigmentary glaucoma and pseudoexfoliation glaucoma can be found in the associated glaucoma model, as well as the total prevalence of POAG (excluding NTG) and PACG.

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global glaucoma markets.

Quantify patient populations in the global glaucoma markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for glaucoma therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of the glaucoma population by age, sex, type, and infection site.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Glaucoma: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related Reports

1.3 Upcoming Reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of POAG (excluding NTG)

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of NTG

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PACG

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of acute PACG

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of secondary glaucoma

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for glaucoma (2023-33)

2.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of POAG (excluding NTG)

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of POAG (excluding NTG)

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of POAG (excluding NTG)

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of NTG

2.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PACG

2.5.6 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PACG

2.5.7 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PACG

2.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases acute and chronic PACG

2.5.9 Diagnosed incident cases of acute PACG

2.5.10 Diagnosed incident cases of secondary glaucoma

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uivro6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.