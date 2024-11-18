Iagon and Wurth Group set to collaborate on a Tokenization Platform for Secure 3D Printing and Intellectual Property Management on Cardano





An Innovative Solution for 3D Printing in the Digital Age

HAMAR, Norway, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting collaboration , Iagon and Würth Group in conjunction with Würth Canada, Würth IT India and WAG (Würth Additive Group) are poised to revolutionize 3D printing with a new platform to safeguard intellectual property (IP) and standardize the management and distribution of 3D printing assets. By leveraging the Cardano Blockchain, this tokenization-based solution addresses the growing need for secure and decentralized IP management of these assets and seeks to set a new standard and precedent for their sale and distribution, aiding creators, designers, and manufacturers in securely sharing, monetizing, and managing their 3D digital assets.

The platform will integrate into Würth's established inventory management platform, ORSY Connect, to enable Würth’s customers seamless access to purchase 3D printing supplies, printers, and printing IP recipes, all managed within a secure, decentralized blockchain-based system.

Why 3D Printing Needs Blockchain

The rise of 3D printing has made the creation and manufacturing of physical products faster and more accessible. However, challenges are faced when attempting to standardize their distribution. The sale of these assets has been akin to the sale of a blueprint, which can be manufactured, printed and redistributed without limits, resulting in the inherent risks of unauthorized use and exploitation of the underlying intellectual property. As a result, the traditional methods for IP protection have shown to fall short when dealing with this new wave of digital assets. This is where blockchain and Iagon’s decentralized storage solution truly shine—enabling secure and encrypted file sharing with built-in trustless IP management that removes any reliance on a third-party to uphold or enforce these standards.

The Power of Tokenization on Cardano

By leveraging the Cardano Blockchain, this platform will serve to tokenize 3D printing IP as digital assets. These secure digital assets, in combination with smart contracts, enable creators to set parameters for the use of their IP. This includes, controlling access to the 3D files, automated royalty payouts and managing the assets use and distribution, enabling them to retain full control over their IP. Further, by using Cardano’s secure blockchain ensures that every transaction is recorded transparently, providing trust and accessibility for users.

A Game-Changer for Creators and Manufacturers

The Iagon x Würth Group platform isn’t just a storage solution; it’s a comprehensive IP management system designed specifically for the needs of 3D printing. Here’s why it’s a game-changer:

1. Decentralized Security: By using Iagon’s decentralized storage, files are encrypted and distributed, ensuring they remain safe and accessible only to those with the correct permissions.

2. Automated Royalties: Smart contracts enable automatic royalty distribution whenever someone uses or purchases the IP, making monetization simple and transparent.

3. Flexible Distribution: Whether for creators or 3D printing bureaus, this platform accommodates all, allowing for custom permissions and usage settings within a secure framework.

Bringing Adoption to Iagon & Cardano

This project is a significant real-world use case for Iagon & Cardano’s blockchain, demonstrating the utility beyond traditional finance. Iagon´s infrastructure supports the creation of scalable, enterprise-grade applications, and this project highlights its potential in new industries like 3D printing. For Cardano, it’s an opportunity to showcase the blockchain’s power in safeguarding digital assets, opening doors for more enterprises to consider blockchain for their IP needs.

With Würth Group’s vast network, Iagon’s distributed storage and Cardano’s advanced blockchain, this initiative could set a new industry standard for digital IP management. This collaboration has the potential to drive enterprise adoption, drawing businesses to both Iagon and Cardano for their powerful capabilities.

Setting a New Standard for IP Management

For Iagon, this project represents more than just technology; it’s about establishing a new standard in digital IP protection. With Iagon’s decentralized storage solution—protected by their unique patents—this platform delivers security and ease of use for an industry-ready IP management system that can scale across the 3D printing market.

Tapping into a Billion-Dollar Market

The 3D printing industry in North America alone has a market potential between $10 million and $100 million annually, with a global market set to exceed $1 billion. Würth’s presence in the 3D printing market is already strong, generating over $10 million annually through additive manufacturing. By integrating Iagon’s storage and tokenization platform, Würth aims to capture even more of this expanding market and lead the industry through the adoption of a new and scalable standard for the management and distribution of 3D printing intellectual property.

A Vision for the Future

The Iagon x Würth Group collaboration is a promising venture that stands to set a new precedent in the 3D printing industry and could inspire other industries to explore Iagon and the blockchain for secure and flexible IP management. As this project unfolds, it’s not only creating value for Iagon and Cardano but also paving the way for broader blockchain adoption in industries with complex IP needs.

