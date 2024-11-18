LNG New-Build and Expansion Outlook 2024: 237 Projects are Projected to Start Operations by 2028 - Explore Liquefaction and Regasification Projects by Development Stage, Capacity, and Total Cost

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, a total of 237 LNG projects are expected to start operations from 2024 to 2028. Of these, 154 represent regasification projects and 83 are liquefaction projects. Asia dominates globally with the highest number of LNG regasification projects (99) by 2028. China leads among the countries with 35 regasification projects expected to start operations by 2028. Among liquefaction projects, North America leads globally with the US accounting for 26 projects.
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2028
- Key Highlights
- Global LNG Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Global LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Global LNG Projects Capacity Outlook by Type and Region
- Global LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Region
- Global LNG Projects Capacity Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Global LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Globally
02. Asia LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- Asia LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Asia LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Asia LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG Projects in Asia
03. North America LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- North America LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- North America LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- North America LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG Projects in North America
04. Europe LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- Europe LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Europe LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG Projects in Europe
05. Africa LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- Africa LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Africa LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Africa LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG Projects in Africa
06. Former Soviet Union LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- FSU LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- FSU LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- FSU LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG Projects in the FSU
07. Oceania LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- Oceania LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Oceania LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Oceania LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG Projects in Oceania
08. South America LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- South America LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- South America LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- South America LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG Projects in South America
09. Middle East LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- Middle East LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Middle East LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Middle East LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG Projects in the Middle East
10. Other Regions LNG Projects Outlook to 2028
- Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage
- Central America Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage
11. Appendix
