Bitget Announces Winners of Blockchain4Her Bangkok Pitching Competition during DevCon 24'

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, hosted “Pitch n Slay,” in Bangkok on 15th November under a special initiative for its Blockchain4Her program. Organized to provide exposure for female entrepreneurs in the blockchain space, the competition provided grants to the top 3 winners of the competition and has been presented with the opportunity to pitch Foresight Ventures to win seed funding.

Built on Bitget’s larger $10 million Blockchain4Her project, the program extends targeted support to promising women-led startups by offering them a chance to secure up to $100,000 in funding from Foresight Ventures. The exposure is accompanied by valuable mentorship from experienced professionals in the blockchain industry.

The event saw the top 8 women-driven startups pitch shortlisted from over 50 applications. Amongst them, Anne Beh Founder of Art3mis, an Oracle AI Tarot card fortune-telling stood 3rd, whereas Doris Hernandez, Co-Founder at Functor Network, an Automatic Layer for AI agents secured 2nd position. The first prize was won by Julija Bainiaksina, Founder of MiniMe, an AI agent as-a-service project.

Pitch n' Slay featured the industry's inspiring lineup of Web3 leaders as speakers and judges, including Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget; Cecilia Hsueh, Co-founder and CEO of Morph; Taya A, CEO of World of Women; Tess Hau, Founder of Tess Ventures and Min Xue, Partner at Foresight Ventures and Agne Linge, Head of Growth of WeFi. These experts will provide invaluable feedback to participants as they compete for $10,000 in grant funding, which also gave them direct entry into the final round of KillerWhales Season 3, and Blockchain4Her Accelerator Program.

"Being a female entrepreneur is not everyone's cup of tea. We're first put against a patriarchal society and then into a men-dominated work culture. It takes everything to snap out of conventional thinking, making your own mark is difficult but not impossible," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "With Blockchain4Her we plan to provide exposure and support to all those female founders that are building the next-gen blockchain evolution. As we move towards a new year, we are eagerly looking to provide more support and a platform to engage with broader Web3 audience," she added.

The event featured a Blockchain4Her Award Ceremony, celebrating four remarkable female leaders from Southeast Asia. The Blockchain4Her SEA Awards celebrated rising female talent and innovative entrepreneurs on Web3. Entrepreneurs such as Jenny Nguyen, Bea Llana, Theresa Tjandrawinata, and Cheryl Law were awarded for their innovative solutions and contribution to crypto while Tascha Punyaneramitdee won the "Innovative Web3 Female Entrepreneur Award - SEA edition".

With partners such as Bitget Wallet, World of Women, Foresight Ventures, BeinCrypto, BlockchainReporter, Bitcoin.com News, Cointribune, Hello Labs, BlockBooster, SheFi, Input Communication, Women in Web3 CH, Crypto Girls Club, Pitch n' Slay showcased the power of collaboration in creating inclusive pathways for women in blockchain.

