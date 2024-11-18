Cylinder Tackles Digestive Health Costs at National Healthcare Forum

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the employee benefit provider for digestive health, today joined the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchasers Coalition Annual Forum, underscoring the growing importance of digestive health alongside other critical healthcare issues. Chris Nordman, Cylinder SVP, Commercial, will join an expert panel to discuss how data analytics and specialized health benefit partnerships are improving employee health outcomes and reducing employer healthcare costs.

The annual forum highlights key issues in employer-sponsored healthcare priorities and features a 90-minute session with leaders from UnitedHealthcare, Maven Clinic, and Northeast Business Group on Health, among others. Experts from these groups will address five critical health areas: cancer, GLP-1s, digestive health, musculoskeletal disorders, and maternity care.

“Prioritizing digestive health alongside cancer and maternal health is a huge step forward,” said Bill Snyder, founder and CEO of Cylinder. “This marks a significant shift in how mainstream health approaches wellness. It acknowledges that digestive health is foundational to our overall well-being, and that a proactive approach is needed to support employees in the long-term.”

Cylinder’s commitment to advancing digestive healthcare is underscored by findings from its State of Gut Health in the Workplace report, which revealed that 72% of employees with chronic digestive issues report decreased productivity, while 40% experience daily symptoms that affect work performance.

Chosen by health plans nationwide as a trusted solution for improved digestive health, Cylinder leverages data analytics to personalize care based on individual symptoms, lifestyle, and treatment history, addressing the unique needs of each member. Recent clinical findings published in BMJ Open Gastroenterology found that 83% of Cylinder users reported better symptom management and 85% of users reporting significant improvements in GI symptoms, highlighting the need for tailored care.

“Digestive health shouldn’t just be an added benefit – it's the foundation to our overall wellness,” said Snyder. “By bringing digestive health to the forefront of employee benefits, we’re empowering employers to prioritize building a healthier, more resilient workforce while mitigating healthcare spending.”

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .

