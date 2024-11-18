Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 18.11.2024

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
     
     
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 18.11.2024   
     
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange    
     
Trade date          18.11.2024   
Bourse trade        Buy   
Share                 KALMAR   
Amount            15 000Shares  
Average price/ share   30,9715EUR  
Total cost           464 572,50EUR  
     
     
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 107 000 shares  
including the shares repurchased on 18.11.2024   
     
     
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation    
     
Nordea Bank Oyj    
     
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen   
     
For further information, please contact:   
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557   
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
     
