Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 129,096 Ageas shares in the period from 11-11-2024 until 15-11-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|11-11-2024
|21,000
|1,016,279
|48.39
|48.24
|48.52
|12-11-2024
|34,171
|1,640,908
|48.02
|47.90
|48.44
|13-11-2024
|42,150
|1,993,546
|47.30
|46.86
|47.66
|14-11-2024
|26,199
|1,255,600
|47.93
|47.54
|48.16
|15-11-2024
|5,576
|269,937
|48.41
|47.96
|48.66
|Total
|129,096
|6,176,270
|47.84
|46.86
|48.66
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 990,243 shares for a total amount of EUR 47,693,280. This corresponds to 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment