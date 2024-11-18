Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

| Source: Ageas Ageas

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 129,096 Ageas shares in the period from 11-11-2024 until 15-11-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
11-11-202421,0001,016,27948.3948.2448.52
12-11-202434,1711,640,90848.0247.9048.44
13-11-202442,1501,993,54647.3046.8647.66
14-11-202426,1991,255,60047.9347.5448.16
15-11-20245,576269,93748.4147.9648.66
Total129,0966,176,27047.8446.8648.66

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 990,243 shares for a total amount of EUR 47,693,280. This corresponds to 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Attachments

PDF-version of the press release