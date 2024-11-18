Proposed Shifts in Alberta’s Auto Insurance Model Raise Concerns Over Consumer Choice and Affordability

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ianni Law, a prominent firm in Alberta’s legal landscape, is raising concerns about recent discussions around overhauling Alberta’s private auto insurance system. In response to rising claim costs and recent government-imposed price caps, some industry voices have called for reforms that would move Alberta toward a public or no-fault insurance model . Ianni Law cautions that such changes could restrict consumer choice and diminish drivers’ rights to fair compensation.

Alberta’s current private, tort-based insurance model allows drivers legal recourse in car accident cases, setting it apart from the public systems in British Columbia and Saskatchewan. This structure supports consumer choice.

Ianni Law has insisted that it is imperative that drivers do not lose their right to sue. A full no-fault system would strip Albertans of their ability to sue a third party for damages if they are injured by a third party in a motor vehicle collision.

If an individual is injured by a negligent driver, they ought to have the right to sue for all damages. We see many dramatic accidents each day that alter one’s life forever. We cannot calculate the damages on a predetermined chart or by a predetermined amount.

An accident can happen at any point in time. There are many instances where an individual will get into an accident after recently finishing their post-secondary education, starting a new job, or starting a new business. You simply cannot quantify and compensate an individual who has not established their career yet under a no-fault system.

Ianni Law supports reforms that keep premiums affordable while protecting Alberta drivers’ options within the private model.

Finance Minister Nate Horner has assured that public input will be integral to shaping these potential reforms, and Ianni Law encourages Albertans to stay engaged in the discussion. As the province considers changes, Ianni Law remains committed to advocating for a balanced approach that maintains affordability, flexibility, and consumer rights in Alberta’s auto insurance system.