Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Adds June 26, 2025 as Put Date for Series B Preferred Shares

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) (the “Fund”) has approved June 26, 2025 as an additional put date for the Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shareholders (the “Series B Preferred”). The annual dividend rate of the Series B Preferred is 5.20%.

Each Series B Preferred shareholder now has the right to put their shares to the Fund in each of the 60-day periods ending December 26, 2024 and June 26, 2025, after which the Series B preferred becomes perpetual.

The Series B preferred shares are callable, after proper notification is given, at the liquidation value of $50.00 per share plus accrued dividends.

As background, the Series B Preferred Shares, which trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “GLU Pr B”, were issued on December 19, 2018, at $50.00 per share.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding this and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554), visiting www.gabelli.com, or emailing ClosedEnd@gabelli.com.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $124 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on tax-advantaged dividend income under current tax law. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE American – GLU PrB

CUSIP – 36242L303

