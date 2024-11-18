Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 337.2 Bn by 2033, at 20.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Autonomous Vehicles Market size is expected to reach USD 64.3 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 337.2 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.8% from 2024 to 2033.

An autonomous vehicle can look into its surroundings and drive itself without the need for human involvement. A human passenger is not needed to take over the car's steering wheel at any time, neither is their presence inside the vehicle is required. An autonomous vehicle may do all of the functions of a trained human driver while also traveling anywhere a conventional vehicle can.

The US Overview

The Autonomous Vehicles Market in the US is projected to reach USD 21.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 18.9% over its forecast period.

The US autonomous vehicles market provides growth opportunities through expanding Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), smart city projects, and autonomous systems in logistics. Technological development in AI, sensors, and connectivity, along with government support and consumer demand, drive progress. However, high development costs, regulatory challenges, and concerns about safety and public trust remain significant hurdles to the broad adoption of complete autonomous vehicles.

Important Insights

The Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to grow by USD 337.2 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 20.2%.

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to dominate in 2024 with a majority & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

The semi-automated segment is projected to be leading the market in 2024

The transportation segment is set to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Autonomous Vehicles Market.

North America is predicted to have a 39.1% share of revenue share in the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market in 2024.

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market: Trends

Increased Collaboration : Partnerships between automakers, tech companies, and governments are enhancing the development and deployment of autonomous technologies.

: Partnerships between automakers, tech companies, and governments are enhancing the development and deployment of autonomous technologies. Expansion of Autonomous Ride-Sharing : Growth in autonomous ride-sharing services, like robo-taxis, is transforming urban mobility.

: Growth in autonomous ride-sharing services, like robo-taxis, is transforming urban mobility. Advancements in AI and Sensor Technology : Constant developments in AI algorithms and sensor systems are improving the safety & performance of autonomous vehicles.

: Constant developments in AI algorithms and sensor systems are improving the safety & performance of autonomous vehicles. Focus on Safety and Regulation: Better safety features &evolving regulatory frameworks are shaping the development & adoption of autonomous driving technologies.

Autonomous Vehicles Market: Competitive Landscape

The autonomous vehicles market is highly competitive, with companies competing to develop AI, sensor systems, and connectivity for safer, fully automated vehicles. Collaboration with tech firms, automakers, and governments is key to accelerating innovation. Significant R&D investments are driving progress, but regulatory challenges and building consumer trust remain obstacles to widespread adoption of fully autonomous vehicles.

Some of the major players in the market include General Motors, Renault SA, Hyundai Motor Group, Tesla, Toyota Motors, AB Volvo, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

General Motors

Renault SA

Hyundai Motor Group

Tesla

Toyota Motors

AB Volvo

Ford Motor Company

Mercedes Benz

Volkswagen Group

Honda Motor

BMW AG

Other Key Players

Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 64.3 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 337.2 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 20.2% The US Market Size (2024) USD 21.5 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Level, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The transportation segment is anticipated to lead the global autonomous vehicles market, driven by revenue growth & government initiatives promoting hybrid & electric vehicle production. Further, the demand for completely autonomous vehicles with different automation levels has grown, supported by large public awareness and government backing. Meanwhile, the defense sector is anticipated to grow rapidly, with a high compound annual growth rate, as governments across the world are adopting autonomous vehicles for military purposes, promoting collaborations with companies to develop advanced, defense-focused autonomous technology, further fueling the sector’s expansion.





Autonomous Vehicles Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Propulsion Type

Semi-autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By Level

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4 & 5

By Application

Transportation Industrial Commercial Personal

Defense

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market: Driver

Technological Advancements : Innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensor technologies (e.g., LiDAR) are improving autonomous vehicle capabilities.

: Innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensor technologies (e.g., LiDAR) are improving autonomous vehicle capabilities. Government Support : Policies, funding, and regulations promoting autonomous vehicle adoption are driving growth.

: Policies, funding, and regulations promoting autonomous vehicle adoption are driving growth. Consumer Demand : The increase in interest in safer, more efficient, and convenient transportation options boosts market expansion.

: The increase in interest in safer, more efficient, and convenient transportation options boosts market expansion. Smart City Development: The incorporation of autonomous systems into smart city infrastructure for better traffic management and mobility solutions is a major growth factor.

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market: Restraints

High Development Costs : The high cost R&D and technology investments slow down broad adoption.

: The high cost R&D and technology investments slow down broad adoption. Regulatory Challenges : Inconsistency in global regulations and legal uncertainties create challenges for market growth.

: Inconsistency in global regulations and legal uncertainties create challenges for market growth. Safety Concerns : Public trust & concerns about the safety and reliability of complete autonomous systems remain a challenge.

: Public trust & concerns about the safety and reliability of complete autonomous systems remain a challenge. Infrastructure Limitations: Lack of infrastructure, like V2X communication and smart roads, can limit the deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market: Opportunities

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) : The increase in the demand for shared autonomous transportation services provides significant market potential.

: The increase in the demand for shared autonomous transportation services provides significant market potential. Autonomous Delivery Solutions : The growing interest in self-driving vehicles for last-mile delivery & logistics boosts market growth.

: The growing interest in self-driving vehicles for last-mile delivery & logistics boosts market growth. Smart City Integration : Autonomous vehicles can improve urban mobility and traffic management in developing smart cities.

: Autonomous vehicles can improve urban mobility and traffic management in developing smart cities. Sustainability Initiatives: The transformation towards electric autonomous vehicles aligns with global clean energy and sustainability goals, opening new opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the autonomous vehicles market in 2024, accounting for over 39.1%, as advanced infrastructure, mainly in areas like Silicon Valley, along with a supportive innovation ecosystem, drives the development & adoption of autonomous systems. The region's openness to the latest technologies develops a strong market for autonomous vehicles and related systems. Further, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to see the fastest growth, driven by the need to address urban transportation challenges and a focus on electric, connected, and clean-energy vehicles.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Autonomous Vehicles Market

September 2024: Nuro launched a major expansion of its business model, by providing its advanced autonomy platform, the Nuro Driver, for licensing to automotive OEMs and mobility providers, which marks the first time Nuro’s AI-powered system.

Nuro launched a major expansion of its business model, by providing its advanced autonomy platform, the Nuro Driver, for licensing to automotive OEMs and mobility providers, which marks the first time Nuro’s AI-powered system. August 2024: Uber and Cruise introduced a partnership for multiyear by launching Cruise autonomous vehicles on the Uber platform, where, the companies will introduce several Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles in 2025.

Uber and Cruise introduced a partnership for multiyear by launching Cruise autonomous vehicles on the Uber platform, where, the companies will introduce several Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles in 2025. June 2024: Robotaxi service Waymo unveiled that its autonomous vehicles would be available for rides to anyone in San Francisco who downloads the company's app, as the company had been only accepting requests from riders selected from a waiting list that had grown to 300,000 people.

Robotaxi service Waymo unveiled that its autonomous vehicles would be available for rides to anyone in San Francisco who downloads the company's app, as the company had been only accepting requests from riders selected from a waiting list that had grown to 300,000 people. March 2024: Volkswagen ADMT GmbH introduced a cooperation agreement with Mobileye Global Inc., where the agreement covers the delivery and use of a self-driving system (SDS) based on the Mobileye Drive platform for a main version of the ID.

Volkswagen ADMT GmbH introduced a cooperation agreement with Mobileye Global Inc., where the agreement covers the delivery and use of a self-driving system (SDS) based on the Mobileye Drive platform for a main version of the ID. September 2023: Qatar's Minister of Transport introduced the country's national Self-Driving Vehicles Strategy, in a 5-year plan, which an aim on creating autonomous vehicle (AV) regulations for Qatar, and providing smart, 'environmentally conscious' transport.

