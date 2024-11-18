BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq – LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP), Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE American - AE), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq – ROIC), Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE – VINE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq – LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty Broadband will be acquired by Charter Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - CHTR). Each holder of Liberty Broadband common stock will receive 0.236 of a share of Charter common stock per share of Liberty Broadband common stock held. Each holder of Liberty Broadband preferred stock will receive one share of newly issued Charter cumulative redeemable preferred stock per share of Liberty Broadband preferred stock held. The investigation concerns whether the Liberty Broadband Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Charter is paying fair value for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/liberty-broadband-corporation-nasdaq-lbrda-lbrdk-lbrdp/,.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE American - AE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Adams will be acquired by an affiliate of Tres Energy LLC (“Tres Energy”). Adams stockholders will receive $38.00 per share in cash in a deal with an enterprise value of $138.9 million. The investigation concerns whether the Adams Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Tres Energy is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/adams-resources-energy-inc-nyse-american-ae/.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq – ROIC)

Under the terms of the agreement, ROIC will be acquired by Blackstone (NYSE - BX) for $17.50 a share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the ROIC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Blackstone is paying fair value for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/retail-opportunity-investments-corp-nasdaq-roic/

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE – VINE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Fresh Vine Wine will be acquired by Amaze Software, Inc. (“Amaze”) (through Adifex Holdings LLC). Fresh Vine Wine stockholders will receive $10.00 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Fresh Vine Wine Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Silver Lake is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $10.85 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fresh-vine-wine-inc-nyse-vine/ .

