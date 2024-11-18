BANGK: THE BIG BANG OF INNOVATIVE AND RESPONSIBLE FINANCE

Paris, France , Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era in finance is taking shape BANGK, an ethical, borderless neobank powered by blockchain, launched its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on September 7 to fund its growth. Picture a bank... then immediately erase that thought, as this model breaks all the norms. This high-yield sustainable investment platform is built on decentralized, transparent, and participatory finance. Its trademark? An unprecedented combination of meaningful banking services and the strength of blockchain technology. Hop on board for a guided tour of this fresh financial frontier.

1. Mapping BANGK’s vision

Founded in Nice in 2023, BANGK spans from traditional banking services to the world of cryptocurrencies. Its ambition: to create an innovative, intuitive app that empowers daily financial management by harnessing the full potential of blockchain technology. By combining essential banking functions, unique DeFi tools, and ethical investment solutions in tokenized Real-World Assets, BANGK delivers a comprehensive series of services, accessible to all in a secure and regulatory-compliant framework.

Its DNA? Responsibility and inclusivity. At BANGK, every transaction serves an ethical purpose. For conscious wealth building, each investment project will be rigorously selected and audited. Profitability goes hand in hand with pride and with accessibility. BANGK leverages asset tokenization to democratize access to investment opportunities once reserved for financial and industrial elites. By breaking down large-scale projects into smaller units recorded on the blockchain, BANGK allows users to participate, even with modest investments. Solar fields, wind farms, sustainable real estate, green mobility…Thanks to tokenization, these concrete projects become accessible to everyone, merging ethics with profitability and opening finance to greater inclusivity.

2. A complete token eco-system

BANGK’s agility relies on a well-rounded token ecosystem: stablecoins for instant, affordable, and borderless transactions; a utility token (BANGK Coin) for innovative, participatory DeFi features; and security tokens that open ethical investment avenues in Real-World Assets (RWA). This ecosystem is created to deliver a smooth and tailored experience for each user, enabling easy daily exchanges, maximizing yield opportunities, and actively supporting large-scale ethical projects. By integrating these three token types, BANGK creates a secure, transparent, and groundbreaking financial environment.

3. Choosing the SOLANA blockchain

The architecture choice was critical for building a resilient, highly scalable ecosystem. BANGK selected Solana, a blockchain renowned for its exceptional speed, low transaction costs, and energy efficiency. Solana handles thousands of transactions per second, offering a smooth, low-cost user experience. Moreover, its eco-friendly, energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus aligns perfectly with BANGK’s vision of sustainable finance.

4. Achievements and ambitions

Since its inception, backed by an initial pre-seed round of over €1.5 million, BANGK and its team of technical and operational experts have achieved significant milestones. These include an audited smart contract by CERTIK, a blockchain-connected app prototype tested by a user panel, and strategic partnerships. Now, with its ICO, BANGK is poised for its next growth phase, targeting a European launch by mid-2025. BANGK plans for rapid, global expansion, keeping user experience at its core.

5. Raising funds to break down barriers

With its ICO, BANGK is set to welcome visionary partners to secure the platform’s launch and sustainability. The funds raised will fuel development, secure regulatory licenses, and support marketing efforts. This transparent and equitable ICO paves the way for BANGK Coin’s sustainable growth. Available at €0.60 until December 2024, the token’s price is expected to increase to €0.70–€1 upon its listing in June 2025 across multiple exchanges. As the platform's cornerstone, BANGK Coin delivers essential features for users, forming the heart of this ecosystem.

Ready to take off?

Starting with just €100, you can join this determined crew and contribute to building an innovative financial ecosystem. Today, BANGK lays the groundwork for the future of finance. Investing in this project is about pioneering ethical financial freedom through technology, cooperation, and boldness. It’s an invitation to join the trailblazers, the ones creating solutions. This new territory is BANGK. Will you be among its visionary builders?

Press Contact

Ophélie ROQUET – ophelie.roquet@bangk.app



More information

Website : https://bit.ly/BANGKWebsite



White Paper : https://bit.ly/BANGKWhitePaper



X : https://x.com/BANGK_official/







Website: https://bit.ly/BANGKWebsite



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

