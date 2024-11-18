SKYX to Participate in the 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference in New York City November 19-20, 2024

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 97 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced participation in the upcoming 13th Annual Roth Technology Conference to be held on November 19 - 20, 2024 at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen and Co-CEO Lenny Sokolow will host one-on-one meetings on site with institutional investors and analysts. For further details, invitation requests, or to arrange a one-on-one meeting, please email ononone@roth.com or reach out to your ROTH MKM Representative, or contact the SKYX investor relations team directly at ir@skyplug.com.

