Start of Pilot-Scale Production Trials and Agreement to Supply Samples to Two Potential Customers

NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce the start of pilot-scale production trials as planned in our 2024 work schedule. In addition, we have agreed to ship pilot samples to two potential niobium oxide customers.

Work

The project: “Demonstration of a pilot-scale niobium-tantalum concentration process and production of niobium and tantalum oxides from the Crevier Project deposit located in the Lac St-Jean region” is being carried out at SGS’s facilities in Quebec City. The Crevier Project is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

Samples produced in Quebec City will then be shipped to potential customers. Samples will then be tested at the customer's premises to check whether the product meets their desired specifications.

Message from NioBay’s President and CEO

“We're delighted with the start of work and the discussions we've had with potential customers. It is clear that a North American producer of niobium oxide is desirable in this market. Should the Company be able to produce additional finished product, further samples will be shipped to other potential customers. We are already planning the next steps for our Crevier Project,” concludes Jean-Sébastien David.

Qualified Person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate.

In addition to others properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation. The Company has also the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Foothills project, a titanium-phosphate project located near the former St-Urbain mine site in Québec.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

About Titanium

Titanium (Ti) is as strong as steel, but much less dense. It is therefore important as an alloying agent with many metals, including aluminum, molybdenum and iron. These alloys are mainly used in aircraft and spacecraft because of their low density and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. They are also used in sports equipment, laptops, bicycles and medical prostheses. Recently, this metal has been used in some battery components.

