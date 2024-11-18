Prospera Energy Announces Board Resignations

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI: TSX-V; OF6A: FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation")

Prospera Energy announces that Jasdip Dhaliwal and Samuel David have both resigned from the Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective immediately. The Board expresses its gratitude for their contributions to the company.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Western Canadian energy company focused on exploring, developing, and producing oil and gas assets, with an emphasis on primary and secondary recovery.

For Further Information:

Shawn Mehler, PR

Email: investors@prosperaenergy.com

Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

