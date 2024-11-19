October 2024 Top Grossing Mobile Apps in China Across Google Play Store, Apple App Store

London, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the October China 2024 Top Grossing Apps Reports for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for mobile apps.

The reports reveal the estimated top grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue across mobile devices. In addition to the China report, Pixalate also released a United States version of the report, a United Kingdom version of the report, and global regional versions of the report (North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC) broken down by platform.

In October 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 6 billion open programmatic impressions across over 3.9 million mobile apps (including delisted apps) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Top Grossing Mobile Apps in October 2024

Apple App Store

プロジェクトセカイ カラフルステー ($41K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) Tile Dynasty ($29K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) 方块三连消 - 匹配益智游戏 ($7K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)





Google Play Store

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

