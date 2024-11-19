WINNEBAGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Winnebago Industries, Inc. on Behalf of Winnebago Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Winnebago Industries, Inc. (“Winnebago” or the “Company”) (NYSE:WGO) on behalf of Winnebago stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Winnebago has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 23, 2024, Hunterbrook Media published an article called "‘Grand Deception"- Winnebago Muzzles Outcry Over Major Problem That Owners Say Makes RVs Dangerous, Untowable, Worthless." The article stated that Winnebago's "best-selling Grand Design RVs" appear to be "experiencing frame failure, potentially affecting thousands of units sold for more than a billion dollars. This defect has led to costly damage and potential safety hazards, and rendered some RVs unroadworthy." The article continued to state that "Winnebago has used NDAs, buybacks, and online censorship to silence complaints about frame failure[.]" Following this news, Winnebago's stock dropped $1.35 per share, or 2.28%, to close at $57.76 on September 23, 2024.

