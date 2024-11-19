SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Xiao-I Corporation

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Xiao-I To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xiao-I Corporation (“Xiao-I” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIXI) and reminds investors of the December 16, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that (1) Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of risks that Xiao-I faced due to certain of its Chinese shareholders' non-compliance with Circular 37 Registration, including the Company's inability to use Offering proceeds for intended business purposes; (2) Xiao-I failed to comply with GAAP in preparing its financial statements; (3) Defendants overstated Xiao-I's efforts to remediate material weaknesses in the Company's financial controls; (4) Xiao-I was forced to incur significant R&D expenses to effectively compete in the AI industry; (5) Xiao-I downplayed the significant negative impact that such expenses would have on the Company's business and financial results; (6) accordingly, Xiao-I overstated its AI capabilities, R&D resources, and overall ability to compete in the AI market; (7) as a result of all the foregoing, there was a substantial likelihood that Xiao-I would fail to comply with the NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Requirement; and (8) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On or around March 8, 2023, Xiao-I launched its initial public offering (IPO), selling 5.7 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $6.80 each. Since the IPO, the price of Xiao-I's ADSs has dropped significantly, causing losses for investors.

On August 10, 2023, Xiao-I Corporation filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its amended annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K/A. In the amended annual report, Xiao-I disclosed that "However, should there be any changes to PRC laws and regulations or internal control policies of Bank of Ningbo in the future, [Zhizhen Artificial Technology (Shanghai) Company Limited, a Company subsidiary] then may be restricted from transferring funds from overseas to its capital account with Bank of Ningbo as a result."

On this news, the price of Xiao-I American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell $0.93 per ADS, or 11.56%, to close at $7.11 on August 11, 2023.

On July 15, 2024, Xiao-I issued a press release announcing "that it received a notification letter dated July 11, 2024 (the ‘Deficiency Letter') from the Listing Qualifications Department of [t]he [NASDAQ], indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) as the Company's closing bid price per [ADS] . . . has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days."

On this news, Xiao-I's ADS price fell 2.28% to close at approximately $0.67 per ADS on July 15, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Xiao-I’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

