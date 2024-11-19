ICPO Foundation partners with Munich Precision Oncology (MPO) to establish dedicated theranostics centers globally

The Munich pilot center will serve as a functional demonstrator for ICPO. The Foundation will provide accreditation guidelines and certified training for improved patient outcomes.



November 19, 2024 – Wiesbaden and Munich, Germany. The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) and Munich Precision Oncology GmbH (MPO) have announced a strategic partnership to establish a pilot center. This state-of-the-art facility in Garching, close to Munich, will leverage cutting-edge technology, and set new standards in radiomolecular cancer treatments. The center will be set-up in collaboration between leading clinical, academic, and industrial partners. ICPO will provide practical training and certified education, as well as patient workflow guidelines and clinical protocols for innovative and effective patient outcomes through its international center accreditation model. The Munich pilot center will serve as a functional demonstrator for the ICPO Foundation and a benchmark for further centers globally.

Newly established, MPO GmbH is a German company founded by entrepreneurs with long-standing expertise in setting up and advancing successful companies in the field of radiomolecular theranostics. The founders bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Munich Precision Oncology Center, where MPO seeks to combine medical, scientific, and technical expertise with world-leading infrastructure to deliver patient-centered precision medicine. Furthermore, the center will be used to develop, advance, and deploy the latest in imaging, analysis, and treatment technology, including a total body PET/CT scanner and advanced AI-based data analytics.

Another goal is to leverage the Munich pilot center as well as a network of ICPO theranostics centers to conduct first-in-human studies and clinical trials, advancing the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals and bridging the gap between research and patient access. This approach enables groundbreaking treatments in radiotheranostics to reach patients more precisely for better clinical outcomes and health benefits.

„This partnership, a pivotal step in our mission to scale and democratize access to precision oncology, is a testament to the expertise and reputation of the ICPO Foundation," said Odile Jaume, CEO ICPO Foundation. "The Munich pilot center by MPO will demonstrate the power of collaboration, elevate the significance of radiomolecular precision oncology, and ultimately transform patient care."

Dr. Bent Witte-Reichardt, Managing Director of MPO GmbH, shared similar enthusiasm: "We are excited to partner with ICPO in setting new standards in theranostics. Our aim is to establish the Munich pilot center as a model for patient-centered, state-of-the-art cancer treatment that integrates the latest innovation in imaging, analytics and treatment. It is our ambition to create both a lighthouse, as well as a replicable model that can be implemented in other regions, ultimately contributing to the advancement of global cancer care."

