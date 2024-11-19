Verona Pharma Announces December 2024 Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will present a company overview at the following conferences in December 2024:

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT

Location: New York, NY

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. GMT

Location: Miami, FL

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +1-844-341-9901 Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor

Relations and Communications IR@veronapharma.com



Argot Partners

(US Investor Enquiries) Tel: +1-212-600-1902

verona@argotpartners.com Ten Bridge Communications

International / US Media Enquiries Tel: +1-781-316-4424

tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com Wendy Ryan



About Verona Pharma