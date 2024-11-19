Dividend payment ex-date of Aktsiaselts Infortar

Aktsiaselts Infortar will pay the second installment of dividends for the 2023 financial year in the net amount 1.5 euros per share. List of shareholders entitled to dividends will be recorded on 3 December 2024 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registrar (record-date). Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 2 December 2024.From this date onwards, individuals acquiring shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2023 on 12 December 2024.

Dividend shall be paid to the Shareholders on 12 December 2024 by transfer to the bank account.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor