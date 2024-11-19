XPENG Announces Strategic UK Distributor Partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML)

XPENG will launch in the UK in early 2025 with the introduction of the advanced G6 mid-size SUV, offering British consumers high-performance, sustainable mobility

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading Chinese high-tech car company, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML) as its official distributor in the UK. This partnership marks a significant step in XPENG’s global expansion, particularly in Europe, and underscores its commitment to delivering AI-driven, sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

With nearly 50 years of experience in vehicle distribution across the UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe, IML brings a trusted reputation and extensive market expertise, ensuring that XPENG’s high-tech electric vehicles will receive dedicated support from importation to aftersales. IML’s record of success with both established and new-to-market brands makes it an ideal partner for XPENG as it introduces its innovative vehicles to UK motorists.

The UK's EV market has grown rapidly, driven by ambitious climate goals, record-breaking EV sales, and strong consumer demand for cleaner, tech-integrated transport. The government's commitment to phasing out petrol and diesel cars by 2030, along with substantial investment in charging infrastructure—now totaling 62,536 public charging devices as of July 1, 2024—has accelerated this transition. XPENG’s entry into the UK aligns with this momentum.

The highly anticipated XPENG G6, a pure-electric mid-size coupe SUV, will be the first model launched in the UK. Combining high performance, cutting-edge technology, and zero tailpipe emissions, the G6 offers 800-volt supercharging and an extended driving range, meeting the evolving needs of European consumers. Its next-generation operating systems and premium features will provide a seamless, AI-integrated driving experience that sets a new benchmark in electric mobility for UK drivers.

"Our partnership with IM Group marks an important step in XPENG's global expansion," said Alex Tang, Head of International Business at XPENG. "We are excited to introduce UK consumers to a new standard in electric mobility, combining innovative technology with exceptional design to deliver an unparalleled experience that meets the demands of today's drivers. With a vision for AI-defined mobility, we aim to revolutionize the driving experience in the UK, making it safer, smarter, more sustainable and more pleasant in the near future."

William Brown, Managing Director at International Motors Ltd, said: “We are delighted to formally announce a distributor partnership with XPENG. IML has been working with XPENG for some time, and this was highlighted with the UK debut of the XPENG G6 at the world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year. This new long-term agreement demonstrates IML’s ambition to seek alliances with forward-thinking partners that share the company's values. Both parties look forward to launching the impressive G6 to UK customers in early 2025.”

This partnership with IML follows XPENG’s recent European market expansions and aligns with its goal to become a significant global player in the electric vehicle sector. XPENG’s European journey began with Norway in 2020, followed by launches in Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Iceland, Spain, and Portugal. With the recent award of a Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating for the G6, XPENG underscores its commitment to safety and quality across all markets. By 2025, XPENG aims to expand to over 60 international markets, with a vision for half of its sales to come from markets outside of China.

This new phase of growth marks XPENG’s dedication to driving the future of AI-defined mobility across the globe. The upcoming launch of the G6 will set a new standard in the UK, offering a premium, forward-thinking solution for consumers seeking a high-performance, environmentally friendly driving experience.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.