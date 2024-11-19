Augere Medical secures NOK 23M in the “first close” funding round

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On back of the MDR CE-mark for its Class IIb PolypAID™ system which the company secured in August, Augere has secured NOK 23M (USD 2.1M) for its expanded activities.

The AI-driven PolypAID™ system helps clinicians and healthcare providers to augment screening of colorectal cancer. The proceeds will be used to strengthen the European sales and marketing efforts as well as hire highly skilled AI development engineers. In addition, Augere has started regulatory activities towards larger overseas markets and expects to achieve important milestones in these geographies over the next months.

David Borge Larsen, Augere’s interim CEO, commented: “Securing this first close financing enables the Augere team to focus on the real task at hand: bringing the PolypAID system to endoscopists and the patients being screened for colon cancer. We thank our investors for the continued support and are looking forward to expanding our customer base.”

During this quarter, Augere also exhibited at the UEG (United European Gastroenterology) Week in Vienna and received substantial traffic at our booth from customers as well as our competitors. The company will continue these marketing efforts by attending several important conferences in the Nordics, Germany, and other relevant European countries.

For more information, please contact:

Jon H. Hoem

Executive Chair

Mobile +41 79 606 2 902

jon@augere.md

