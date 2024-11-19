UK Town Centres Market Report 2024 - Food & Grocery Sector Within Town Centres is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2023 and 2028

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Locations Series: UK Town Centres Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Town Centres Market report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of UK Town Centres (including forecasts up to 2028), the key retailers, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the market size and forecasts, sector performance and forecasts, retailer usage across different sectors, and consumer data.
The report focuses on seven key sectors: clothing & footwear, electricals, furniture & floorcoverings, health & beauty, homewares, DIY & gardening and other. Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 9,000 nationally representative consumers.
The UK town centres market experienced significant growth in 2023, with a 5.9% increase to reach £119,860 million. Inflation in the UK food & grocery sector propelled this performance, accounting for 41% of the town centre market this year. The town centres market is forecast to grow slower to 2028, with a projected five-year CAGR of 1.4% compared to 2.4% for town centres.
Market Highlights
- The food & grocery sector within town centres is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2023 and 2028.
- 58% of town centre shoppers cited town centres being easy to travel to as an essential driver influencing their decision to visit.
- The utilisation of services, including leisure facilities and food services, has witnessed a notable increase in recent years and is projected to continue growing.
Report Scope
- Identify the key retailers used by consumers to purchase products across various sectors.
- Understand the key drivers behind consumers visiting town centres, and the services used in this location.
- Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by the town centres market, and what existing retailers must to do keep consumers visiting this location.
- View forecasts for town centres up to 2028, including which sectors are expected to prosper in the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Key Trend: Changes in consumer shopping behaviour lead to growing convenience store popularity
- Key Trend: Labour's reforms geared towards town centre revival
- Key Trend: Changing consumer habits force retailers & services to adapt quickly to capture demand
- Strategies for Success in the UK Town Centres Market
- UK TOWN CENTRES MARKET 2023-2028
- UK Town Centres Market, five year growth 2018 - 2028
- UK Town Centres Market Size, 2018-2028?
- UK Town Centres Channel Size, 2018-2028
- UK Town Centres Channel Size as a proportion of Total Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- UK Town Centres Channel Size as a proportion of Offline Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2023-2028
- Key Category Trends
- UK Town Centres: Sector summary
- UK Town Centres Market by Sector %, 2018-2028
- UK Town Centres Market Sector: Value and Forecast, 2023 & 2028
- UK Town Centres Non-Food Growth vs Total Non-Food Retail Growth, 2018-2028
- UK Town Centres Non-Food Growth vs Offline Non-Food Retail Growth, 2018-2028
- UK Town Centres Non-Food Share of Total Non-Food Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- UK Town Centres Non-Food Share of Offline Non-Food Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- UK Town Centres Share of Overall Sector Sales, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Top 10 Retailers Purchased from in Town Centres, 2024
- Top 5 Retailers Purchased from in Town Centres, 2024
- CONSUMERS
- Key Consumer Trends
- UK Town Centres Visitor Penetration, 2023 & 2024
- UK Town Centres Visitor Profile, 2023 & 2024
- UK Town Centres Shopper Penetration, 2023 & 2024
- UK Town Centres Shopper Profile, 2023 & 2024
- Sectors browsed & shopped in UK Town Centres, 2023 & 2024
- UK Town Centres Visitor Frequency, 2024
- UK Town Centres Visit Drivers, 2024
- UK Town Centres Preference Drivers, 2024
- Services Used at Key Locations, 2024
- UK Town Centres Services Usage, 2024
- Travel Time to Key Locations, 2022-2024
- Travel Time to Town Centres, 2022-2024
- Method of Travel to Key Locations, 2022-2024
- Method of Travel to Town Centres, 2022-2024
- Time Spent Retail Shopping, 2024
- Time Spent Retail Shopping in a Town Centre, 2022-2024
- Sectors Purchased at a Town Centre on The Last Visit, 2023 & 2024
Company Coverage:
- Aldi
- Apple
- Argos
- ASDA
- B&M
- Boots
- Card Factory
- Clintons
- Currys
- Decathlon
- Dunelm
- EE
- Go Outdoors
- H&M
- H. Samuel
- Halfords
- Home Bargains
- Iceland
- JD Sports
- John Lewis & Partners
- Lidl
- Marks & Spencer
- Morrisons
- New Look
- Next
- Nike
- O2
- Pandora
- Pets at Home
- Poundland
- Primark
- Sainsbury's
- Savers
- Selfridges
- Sports Direct
- Superdrug
- Swarovski
- Taco Bell
- Tesco
- The Entertainer
- The Range
- The Works
- Tiffany & Co.
- TK Maxx
- Warren James
- Wendy's
- WH Smith
- Wingstop
- Zara
