UK Town Centres Market Report 2024 - Food & Grocery Sector Within Town Centres is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2023 and 2028

The UK Town Centres Market report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of UK Town Centres (including forecasts up to 2028), the key retailers, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the market size and forecasts, sector performance and forecasts, retailer usage across different sectors, and consumer data.

The report focuses on seven key sectors: clothing & footwear, electricals, furniture & floorcoverings, health & beauty, homewares, DIY & gardening and other. Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 9,000 nationally representative consumers.



The UK town centres market experienced significant growth in 2023, with a 5.9% increase to reach £119,860 million. Inflation in the UK food & grocery sector propelled this performance, accounting for 41% of the town centre market this year. The town centres market is forecast to grow slower to 2028, with a projected five-year CAGR of 1.4% compared to 2.4% for town centres.



The food & grocery sector within town centres is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2023 and 2028.

58% of town centre shoppers cited town centres being easy to travel to as an essential driver influencing their decision to visit.

The utilisation of services, including leisure facilities and food services, has witnessed a notable increase in recent years and is projected to continue growing.

Identify the key retailers used by consumers to purchase products across various sectors.

Understand the key drivers behind consumers visiting town centres, and the services used in this location.

Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by the town centres market, and what existing retailers must to do keep consumers visiting this location.

View forecasts for town centres up to 2028, including which sectors are expected to prosper in the next five years.

Executive Summary

Key Trend: Changes in consumer shopping behaviour lead to growing convenience store popularity

Key Trend: Labour's reforms geared towards town centre revival

Key Trend: Changing consumer habits force retailers & services to adapt quickly to capture demand

Strategies for Success in the UK Town Centres Market

UK TOWN CENTRES MARKET 2023-2028 UK Town Centres Market, five year growth 2018 - 2028 UK Town Centres Market Size, 2018-2028? UK Town Centres Channel Size, 2018-2028 UK Town Centres Channel Size as a proportion of Total Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028 UK Town Centres Channel Size as a proportion of Offline Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028

SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2023-2028 Key Category Trends UK Town Centres: Sector summary UK Town Centres Market by Sector %, 2018-2028 UK Town Centres Market Sector: Value and Forecast, 2023 & 2028 UK Town Centres Non-Food Growth vs Total Non-Food Retail Growth, 2018-2028 UK Town Centres Non-Food Growth vs Offline Non-Food Retail Growth, 2018-2028 UK Town Centres Non-Food Share of Total Non-Food Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028 UK Town Centres Non-Food Share of Offline Non-Food Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028 UK Town Centres Share of Overall Sector Sales, 2018, 2023 & 2028

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Top 10 Retailers Purchased from in Town Centres, 2024 Top 5 Retailers Purchased from in Town Centres, 2024

CONSUMERS Key Consumer Trends UK Town Centres Visitor Penetration, 2023 & 2024 UK Town Centres Visitor Profile, 2023 & 2024 UK Town Centres Shopper Penetration, 2023 & 2024 UK Town Centres Shopper Profile, 2023 & 2024 Sectors browsed & shopped in UK Town Centres, 2023 & 2024 UK Town Centres Visitor Frequency, 2024 UK Town Centres Visit Drivers, 2024 UK Town Centres Preference Drivers, 2024 Services Used at Key Locations, 2024 UK Town Centres Services Usage, 2024 Travel Time to Key Locations, 2022-2024 Travel Time to Town Centres, 2022-2024 Method of Travel to Key Locations, 2022-2024 Method of Travel to Town Centres, 2022-2024 Time Spent Retail Shopping, 2024 Time Spent Retail Shopping in a Town Centre, 2022-2024 Sectors Purchased at a Town Centre on The Last Visit, 2023 & 2024



