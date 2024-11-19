The Definitive Guide to the Artificial Intelligence Industry - A Comprehensive Business Outlook

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guide to the Artificial Intelligence Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI has been a research topic as long as computers have been in existence, but it is only in the past couple of years that AI has come to present real business opportunities. It is now attracting the attention of both the largest multinationals and innovative startups as well as investors. Meanwhile, the possible applications for AI are burgeoning and becoming all-encompassing.

The Guide to the Artificial Intelligence Industry is the first report to focus on the business potential of AI, where the money will be made and where it will be lost.

This report begins with a discussion of all the major applications (emerging and current) and for each application discusses who are the main companies active in the field. Also included are market forecasts for each application and type of technology.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: WHY THIS GUIDE?

CHAPTER 2: AI MARKET: EVOLUTION AND STRUCTURE

An AI Market Overview

AI Products and AI Innovation

Thoughts on Training

Beware Unrealistic Market Sizing

A Very Brief History of AI

The Future of AI

CHAPTER 3: 20 AI COMPANIES

AiCur

Amazon/AWS

Anthropic

Apple

Arista Networks

ARM Limited

Baidu

Enlitic

Google/Alphabet

Google DeepMind Technologies

H20.ai

HyperVerge

IBM

Intel

Meta

Microsoft

NVIDIA

OpenAI

TSMC

SAP



CHAPTER 4: AI MARKETS: OPPORTUNITIES AND SEGMENTATION

AI Market Segmentation

Types of AI Reasoning

Foundational AI and Narrow AI

Segmentation by Functionality

AI Technologies

Expert Systems

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)



CHAPTER 5: AI CHIPS

Towards an AI Chip Sector

CHAPTER 6: APPLICATIONS AND BUSINESS CASES FOR AI

Wealth of AI Applications AI, the Internet and other Networks Advertising and Media Banking and Financial Services Healthcare and Medical Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Industries where AI may find Wide Use

CHAPTER 7: AI MARKET FORECASTS

Thoughts on Forecasting In the AI Sector

Types of AI Products And Forecast Assumptions

Type of AI Technology

CHAPTER 8: FUNDING AI BUSINESSES

The Role of VCs in the AI Business

Government Funding for AI

Chapter 9: AI: LEGAL AND REGULATED

Types of AI Law and Regulation

The Biden Executive Order

AI Safety Events

Problems with AI Regulation

