APAC E-bikes Market Report 2025-2030 - Demand for e-Mountain Bikes has Significantly Increased Over Varieties such as Cargo and City/Urban e-Bikes over the Past Few Years

The APAC e-bikes market size is estimated to reach USD 35.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing adoption of e-bikes among the young population, the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population in developing countries, and rapid urbanization are expected to significantly drive product demand across the region.



The demand for e-mountain bikes has significantly increased over varieties such as cargo and city/urban e-bikes over the past few years. This can be attributed to the fact that e-mountain bikes are suitable for off-roading, as their robustness allows for a safe riding experience even on slippery and wet terrain. Moreover, their strength makes them desirable for road traffic, encouraging their use for regular commutes for shopping or work in most cities.



Increasing urbanization and the low inclination of consumers toward the use of cars due to increased traffic on roads are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries, including China and India, are focusing on developing bicycle infrastructure due to the increasing preference of consumers toward e-bikes. The infrastructure includes public charging stations and bicycle tracks. For instance, Sanyo introduced two solar parking garages in Tokyo and provided 100 electric hybrid eneloop bikes in Tokyo, Japan.



Key players in the Asia Pacific e-bikes market include Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Yamaha Motor Company, Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., and Pedego Electric Bikes. These players focus on new product launches to enhance their product offerings. For instance, In July 2020, Yamaha Bicycles announced the launch of the new electric power-assist bicycle, Civante Class 3. The launch assisted the company in expanding its product line of fitness-focused road bikes.



APAC E-bikes Market Report Highlights

By propulsion type, the pedal-assisted segment held the largest revenue share of 56.9% in 2024. Urban mobility challenges, such as increasing traffic congestion and limited parking, are fueling the growth.

Based on battery type, the lead-acid battery segment dominated the revenue share in 2024 due to benefits such as low cost and robustness. However, the share is anticipated to decline swiftly owing to a significant rise in demand for Li-Ion batteries.

India is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to significant investments in vehicle charging infrastructure and government subsidies for battery-powered vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. APAC E-bikes Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. APAC E-bikes Market: Propulsion Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. APAC E-bikes Market: Propulsion Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Pedal Assisted

4.4. Throttle Assisted



Chapter 5. APAC E-bikes Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. APAC E-bikes Market: Battery Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Lithium-ion Battery

5.4. Lead-acid Battery



Chapter 6. APAC E-bikes Market: Power Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. APAC E-bikes Market: Power Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Less than and Equal to 250W

6.4. Above 250W



Chapter 7. APAC E-bikes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. APAC E-bikes Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. City/Urban

7.4. Trekking

7.5. Cargo

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. APAC E-bikes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. APAC E-bikes Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 USD Million

8.2. Asia Pacific

8.2.1. Asia Pacific e-bikes market estimates & forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.2.2. China

8.2.3. India

8.2.4. Japan



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Market Positioning

9.4. Company Market Share Analysis

9.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.6. Strategy Mapping

9.7. Company Profiles

Accell Group

AIMA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd

Pedego Electric Bikes

Pon.Bike

Rad Power Bikes LLC

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

Yamaha Motors Company

