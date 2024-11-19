Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Market, Forecast to 2033 - Data on the Consumption Value, Quantity, and Average Selling Prices of Small and Large LED Lights by End-user and Region

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a global review and forecast of the use of light emitting diode (LED) professional production lighting in television/broadcast, motion pictures and videography.

The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary; separate data-sheets are provided for the U.S.A. and Rest of the American region:

America United States of America Rest of America

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, plus Africa)

APAC (Asia Pacific)

The market data are segmented into the following professional production end-user groups (applications):

Broadcast/Television

Motion Pictures (Cinematography)

Videography

The market forecast data are presented for the LED light fixture, segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for the major types of LED-based lighting fixtures, segmented by shape/size:

Small LED Light Square or Rectangle (less than 12 x 12-inch) Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)

Large LED Light Square or Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger) Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter and Larger)



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Forecast & Analysis, by Fixture Size and Shape

3. Market Forecast & Analysis, by Application

4. LED-Based Professional Production Lighting Competition

5. Market Research Methodology

6. Definitions - Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms

7. Market Forecast Data Base Explanation

8. Addendum

- Microsoft Excel Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast)

- Detailed Data: ASP ($, each), Quantity (Million), Value ($, Million)

Companies Featured

ADJ Products, LLC (Elation Lighting; Others)

ARRI Group / ARRI Media GmbH

AadynTech (Sturdy Corporation)

Aputure Imaging Industries Co. Ltd.

BB&S Lighting

Bescor Video Accessories Ltd.

Boling Photographic Equipment Co., LTD. (Fuzhou)

Came Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xiamen /CAME-TV)

Chroma-Q

Cinelight (SC CINEART SRL)

DADCO, LLC (SUNRAY)

DMLite Co. Ltd. (LUMOS)

DataVision (LEDGO)

De Sisti Lighting

DiCon Lighting (Fiilex Brand)

Digital Sputnik

Draco Broadcast Inc.

Electronic Theatre Controls, Inc. (ETC)

Ephesus Sports Lighting (Signify and Cooper Lighting Solutions)

F&V Lighting USA (Fuzhou F&V Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd.)

Fluotec S.A. de C.V.

Fotodiox Inc.

FoxFury, LLC

GODOX Photo Equipment Co. Ltd

Generalink Lighting Equipment Co.,Ltd (Zhengzhou) - G&L

Goodteck Lighting Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen)

Gradus Group LLC (Genaray Brand; Luxli Brand)

Ianiro Lighting (Acebil Brand)

Interfit Photographic Lighting, Ltd.

Kino Flo Lighting Systems

LEDGO Technology Limited

LUPO SRL

LedsFILM (LedsMASTER)

Light & Motion

Lume Cube

Mole Richardson

Musco Sports Lighting, LLC.

Music & Lights S.r.L. (ProLights)

Nanguang Photo & Video Systems Co., Ltd (Guangdong)

Neewer Inc. (Shenzhen Xing Ying Da Industry Co)

Nila, Incorporated

OSRAM GmbH.; OSRAM SYLVANIA

PR Lighting Ltd.

Photoflex

PrimeTime Lighting Systems

ROBE Lighting s.r.o.

Rosco Laboratories

Rotolight Inc.

Sokani

Sony Corporation

Spotlight Srl

Stellar Lighting Systems

Supershow Light Co.,Ltd.

Taiying Video Equipment Co., Ltd. (Zhengzhou) - T&Y

Tiffen/Lowel

Tolifo (Dongguan) Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd

Uplight Stage Equipment (GZ) Co., Ltd

Ushio America, Inc. / Zylight LLC

Vari-Lite (Signify Holding; Strand Lighting; Zero 88)

Vibesta B.V.

Videndum plc (Litepanels; Quasar Science)

Visio Light Inc.

Weijia Photoelectric Tech., Co. (Guangzhou)

Westcott (F.J. Westcott Co.)

Yuyao Lishuai Film & Television Equipment Co., Ltd

Zabolight

ikan Corporation

