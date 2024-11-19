Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Market, Forecast to 2033 - Data on the Consumption Value, Quantity, and Average Selling Prices of Small and Large LED Lights by End-user and Region

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a global review and forecast of the use of light emitting diode (LED) professional production lighting in television/broadcast, motion pictures and videography.
The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary; separate data-sheets are provided for the U.S.A. and Rest of the American region:
- America
- United States of America
- Rest of America
- EMEA (Europe, Middle East, plus Africa)
- APAC (Asia Pacific)
The market data are segmented into the following professional production end-user groups (applications):
- Broadcast/Television
- Motion Pictures (Cinematography)
- Videography
The market forecast data are presented for the LED light fixture, segmented by the following functions:
- Consumption Value (US$, million)
- Quantity (number/units)
- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)
This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for the major types of LED-based lighting fixtures, segmented by shape/size:
- Small LED Light
- Square or Rectangle (less than 12 x 12-inch)
- Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)
- Large LED Light
- Square or Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)
- Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter and Larger)
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Forecast & Analysis, by Fixture Size and Shape
3. Market Forecast & Analysis, by Application
4. LED-Based Professional Production Lighting Competition
5. Market Research Methodology
6. Definitions - Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms
7. Market Forecast Data Base Explanation
8. Addendum
- Microsoft Excel Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast)
- Detailed Data: ASP ($, each), Quantity (Million), Value ($, Million)
Companies Featured
- ADJ Products, LLC (Elation Lighting; Others)
- ARRI Group / ARRI Media GmbH
- AadynTech (Sturdy Corporation)
- Aputure Imaging Industries Co. Ltd.
- BB&S Lighting
- Bescor Video Accessories Ltd.
- Boling Photographic Equipment Co., LTD. (Fuzhou)
- Came Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xiamen /CAME-TV)
- Chroma-Q
- Cinelight (SC CINEART SRL)
- DADCO, LLC (SUNRAY)
- DMLite Co. Ltd. (LUMOS)
- DataVision (LEDGO)
- De Sisti Lighting
- DiCon Lighting (Fiilex Brand)
- Digital Sputnik
- Draco Broadcast Inc.
- Electronic Theatre Controls, Inc. (ETC)
- Ephesus Sports Lighting (Signify and Cooper Lighting Solutions)
- F&V Lighting USA (Fuzhou F&V Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd.)
- Fluotec S.A. de C.V.
- Fotodiox Inc.
- FoxFury, LLC
- GODOX Photo Equipment Co. Ltd
- Generalink Lighting Equipment Co.,Ltd (Zhengzhou) - G&L
- Goodteck Lighting Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen)
- Gradus Group LLC (Genaray Brand; Luxli Brand)
- Ianiro Lighting (Acebil Brand)
- Interfit Photographic Lighting, Ltd.
- Kino Flo Lighting Systems
- LEDGO Technology Limited
- LUPO SRL
- LedsFILM (LedsMASTER)
- Light & Motion
- Lume Cube
- Mole Richardson
- Musco Sports Lighting, LLC.
- Music & Lights S.r.L. (ProLights)
- Nanguang Photo & Video Systems Co., Ltd (Guangdong)
- Neewer Inc. (Shenzhen Xing Ying Da Industry Co)
- Nila, Incorporated
- OSRAM GmbH.; OSRAM SYLVANIA
- PR Lighting Ltd.
- Photoflex
- PrimeTime Lighting Systems
- ROBE Lighting s.r.o.
- Rosco Laboratories
- Rotolight Inc.
- Sokani
- Sony Corporation
- Spotlight Srl
- Stellar Lighting Systems
- Supershow Light Co.,Ltd.
- Taiying Video Equipment Co., Ltd. (Zhengzhou) - T&Y
- Tiffen/Lowel
- Tolifo (Dongguan) Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd
- Uplight Stage Equipment (GZ) Co., Ltd
- Ushio America, Inc. / Zylight LLC
- Vari-Lite (Signify Holding; Strand Lighting; Zero 88)
- Vibesta B.V.
- Videndum plc (Litepanels; Quasar Science)
- Visio Light Inc.
- Weijia Photoelectric Tech., Co. (Guangzhou)
- Westcott (F.J. Westcott Co.)
- Yuyao Lishuai Film & Television Equipment Co., Ltd
- Zabolight
- ikan Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpqy6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.