VistaJet Celebrates 20 Years of Powering Champions As Sports Travel Demand Expands

New York, November 19, 2024: VistaJet, the world’s first and only truly global private aviation company, marks 20 years of transforming travel for the world’s gamechangers. Trusted by global leaders, business visionaries and elite athletes, VistaJet is renowned for its unmatched expertise in managing complex travel itineraries and delivering seamless services under any conditions.

From Formula 1 drivers to golf legends, VistaJet ensures every client arrives in peak condition, ready to perform at the highest level. Scuderia Ferrari’s recent double podium in Austin required its drivers and team an incredible amount of preparation. In the same way, performance, privacy, and precision go hand in hand when arranging flights to fit the athletes’ multiple sporting and sponsored commitments in a narrow timeframe, across all continents.

In 2024, VistaJet experienced a surge in demand from champions and fans flying to major U.S. sports events, with a 25% increase in flights to Football’s Big Sunday Game compared to last year, including nonstop routes from as far as Asia. Speaking at Sportico’s Invest in Sports in New York, Leona Qi, President U.S. of Vista said: “Our growth in the U.S. underscores the value we bring to athletes, business leaders, and individuals who demand excellence in every aspect of their lives. Whether it’s a CEO heading to a boardroom or an athlete preparing for competition, we understand that every journey is critical, and our role is to ensure they arrive ready to perform at their best.”

In the U.S., sports tourism is entering a dynamic phase of growth, with an impressive projected CAGR of 18%1 between 2024 and 2030 as sports continue to captivate a vast domestic and international audience. The appeal of sports and entertainment tourism is quickly becoming a year-round phenomenon: cities across the country investing in cutting-edge infrastructure to host marquee events; luxury brands are expanding their reach by connecting with elite athletes and sports celebrities; and, as proven by the recent tennis inspired collections and the number of celebrities donning the front row of the Premier U.S. Tennis Tournament, companies spotted the opportunity not only for new product lines but also to engage top clients with tailored experiences that turn sport into 360-degree lifestyle entertainment.

The growing intersection between sports travel and luxury has never been clearer: brands tapped into the global allure of events like The Summer Games, which blended fashion, entertainment, and sports into a seamless strategy to amplify their presence on the world stage. But as demonstrated during the Summer Games in Paris, flying into sport events is not an easy feat – with both commercial and business jets dealing with a surge of bookings and limited runway slots. As its presence in the U.S. continues to expand, VistaJet’s distinctive silver and red fleet has become a symbol of reliability and excellence in aviation and its service is the choice of more and more competitive superstar athletes.

Motorsport

At the core of VistaJet’s dedication to the world of sports is its longstanding partnership with Scuderia Ferrari. As an Official Partner, VistaJet plays a vital role in flying Ferrari’s Formula 1 drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, to races around the globe. This partnership, marked by the VistaJet logo on Ferrari’s cars, helmets, and racing gear, reflects a shared passion for speed, precision, and excellence. With often only days between Grands Prix, VistaJet’s reach across continents enables Ferrari’s drivers and team to arrive in optimum condition and further utilize their time off the track to prepare for the race.

As the U.S. Formula 1 races unfold, Members benefit from exclusive experiences through VistaJet Private World services. During the Austin Grand Prix, Members enjoyed a private dinner with Charles Leclerc, while the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix will feature a behind-the-scenes experience with Carlos Sainz, offering Members a first-row seat into the world of high-speed racing and its heroes.

Golf

Golf icons Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, both VistaJet Brand Ambassadors, also rely on the Vista Members’ fleet for its nonstop global capabilities and exceptional service to support their schedules. Rahm, the first-ever Spanish golfer to win the U.S. Open, values VistaJet’s seamless travel experience as he splits his time between the U.S. and Spain. A VistaJet Program Member since 2021, he values the reliability and familiarity the company provides saying, “VistaJet has been an incredible partner in helping me manage my time and focus on what matters most—both on and off the course. Their attention to detail, from safety to in-flight service, gives me and my family complete peace of mind.”

Mickelson, a VistaJet Member since 2019, transitioned from owning his own jet to flying with VistaJet, recognizing the stress reduction and flexibility it offered saying, “The greatest decision I made was selling my plane and going with VistaJet. Their nonstop capabilities and flexibility mean I can focus on my game while knowing my family is traveling in comfort and safety alongside me.”

VistaJet is one of the only private aviation providers with a dedicated Cabin Host on every flight, including super-midsize Challenger 350 jets. Trained through comprehensive and specialized programs that align with the standards of prestigious institutions such as the British Butler Institute, WSET, and Norland College, VistaJet Cabin Hosts offer personalized service unmatched in the industry.

With the 2025 golf season on the horizon, VistaJet is preparing for what promises to be an unforgettable year. Members can look forward to exclusive access at iconic events, trusting VistaJet to ensure that each journey is as memorable as the tournaments themselves.

The ability to control travel schedules and environments, as well as choosing from multiple aircraft options, allows champions to attend tournaments as well as speaking and partner engagements. While flying with commercial airlines would require extra travel days and months of planning, VistaJet can offer global connectivity in as little as 24 hours’ notice, and a higher level of privacy and security. And its dedication to its Members is further demonstrated through its pioneering 360-degree wellness program, including personalized in-flight meals, performance-focused menus crafted with input from athletes like Charles Leclerc, and ergonomic seating to support optimal well-being.

For twenty years, VistaJet has built a reputation as a trusted partner for those who demand the best in private aviation, connecting clients to life-defining moments—in business and in sports. The list of sports talents flying VistaJet is endless, and many have been spotted on social media going up and down the stairs of their silver and red aircraft, but for the company, one rule is paramount: privacy first.

