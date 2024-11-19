Cheese Snacks Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Sargento Foods, Mars, UTZ Quality Foods, General Mills, EnWave, Amy's Kitchen, Rich Products, The Kraft Heinz Company, ITC and Godrej

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheese Snacks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar), Sales Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cheese snacks market size is expected to reach USD 111.80 billion at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2030.



The cheddar segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Cheddar cheese snacks are the most widely purchased and eaten cheese type in the world. Moreover, cheddar cheese is one of the most popular cheeses in the U.S. and is highly consumed alone or as a part of other foods. Thus, the segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.



North America is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The U.S. dominated the market due to its easy availability and an increase in the snacks industry of cheese snacks. Mexico is also a major contributor to the market due to the high demand for cheese snacks such as tacos, nachos, tortillas, and so on.



Cheese snacks are the new developing product in the modern-day market. With city life ever-changing, the growth of convenience food for time-controlled on-the-go consumers is firming attractiveness and boosting market growth. The increase in demand for cheese snacks foods is driving the snacks companies to surge in the manufacture of cheese snacks with more nutritional value. Snacking is a major growth opportunity for cheese manufacturers and various companies are already getting large sales witan h increase in profitability from focusing on snacking.



Major players in the market include Sargento Foods Incorporated, Mars, Incorporated, UTZ Quality Foods, LLC, General Mills, Inc., EnWave Corporation, Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Rich Products Corporation, The Kraft Heinz Company, ITC Limited, and Godrej Industries Limited. These market players face strong competition from each other, as some of them function at various locations and have large customer bases. The existence of several small-scale players is also leading to augmented competition.





Cheese Snacks Market Report Highlights

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of 39.84% in 2024. This is attributed to the growing consumer importance of the nutritional benefits of the product, such as high vitamin and protein content with low calories.

Based on type, the mozzarella segment dominated the market with a share of 36.63% in 2024. As, mozzarella is a go-to cheese snack for customers who are looking for snacking options. According to Kostyo, mozzarella's distinctive taste, as well as its attributes, make it attractive across a variety of snack types.

Based on sales channel, the online segment is likely to dominate over the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. Cheese snacks manufacturers are exploiting the increasing consumer choice for online purchasing. Even though the online segment holds a less market share, it is one of the fastest-growing platforms of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) snack buying, as compared to traditional channels.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $76.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $111.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Type Outlook

2.3. Sales Channel Outlook

2.4. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Cheese Snacks Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.6. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Cheese Snacks Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Mozzarella

5.3. Parmesan

5.4. Cheddar

5.5. Feta

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Cheese Snacks Market Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Sales Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, through supermarkets & hypermarkets, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Convenience Stores

6.4. Online

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. Cheese Snacks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis by key market participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

Sargento Foods Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated

UTZ Quality Foods, LLC.

General Mills, Inc.

EnWave Corporation

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Rich Products Corporation

The Kraft Heinz Company

ITC Limited

Godrej Industries Limited

