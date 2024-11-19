Intravenous Solutions Market to Surpass USD 23.96 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Intravenous Solutions Market share will reach a value of USD 23.96 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The intravenous solutions market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing elderly population and the rising levels of malnutrition in this population. Increasing rates of diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases, in which patients receive most of their energy through intravenous solutions, will also drive the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in R&D projects and release of new products in the intravenous solutions industry will positively drive the market. A significant factor driving the market is that a significant aged population, by virtue of their weakening immunity, is highly susceptible to neurological conditions, cardiovascular illnesses, cancer, and spinal injuries.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Intravenous Solutions Market"

Pages – 192

Tables – 63

Figures – 70

Intravenous Solutions Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 12.95 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 23.96 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Nutrients, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Steady growth driven by healthcare demand Key Market Opportunities Growth in outpatient care Key Market Drivers Advancements in Medical Technology

Intravenous Solutions Market Segmental Analysis

The Global Intravenous Solutions Market is segmented based on Product, Nutrients, and Region.

Based on Product, the market is divided into Total Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition.

Based on Nutrients, the market is divided into Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, Single Dose Amino Acids, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, and Others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Dominating Market Share Driven by ICU Demand and Nutrient Delivery Efficiency

In the intravenous solutions market forecast, the total parenteral nutrition (TPN) segment comprised the highest share in 2023 at 66.3%, and it's projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2031. TPN is commonly used in surgical intensive care units and is the primary route for intravenous administration of most nutrients. TPN solutions are most suitable for use in critical care as they are more concentrated than PPN solutions. According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, more than 5 million patients are admitted to the ICUs every year in the United States.

Rapid Growth of Vitamins and Minerals in Parenteral Nutrition Fueled by Increasing Nutrient Deficiencies and Clinical Needs

The vitamins & minerals segment will attain a CAGR of 9.7% during the period from 2024 to 2031 according to the intravenous solutions market analysis. Vitamins are necessary to maintain mucous membranes, in the production of red blood cells, and in clotting ability of blood. Deficiencies result in chronic mental disorders, pellagra, beriberi, and anemia. Support utilizes enteral or parenteral feeding. Natural substances such as β-carotene, sodium chloride, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus make up minerals that are essential in regulating metabolic functions. With poor mineral assimilation, these deficiencies compromise bones and the immune system; therefore, they cause fatigue. In this particular instance, PN can be used as a treatment.

North America Leading IV Solutions Market Amidst Strong Reimbursement Structures and High-Profile Companies

Due to the availability of high-profile companies, favorable laws and regulations, and strong reimbursement structures, North America had dominated the intravenous solutions industry in 2023 with a 41.0% share. For instance, Assure Infusions, Inc declared that it would invest USD 20 million to establish a world-class manufacturing facility to manufacture IV solutions from Bartow, Florida in 2022. The firm seeks to bridge the supply-demand gap for IV solutions in the US.

Intravenous Solutions Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Emergency Care Demand

Advancements in Medical Technology





Restraints

Risk of Infections

Dependency on Healthcare Infrastructure

Shortage of Raw Materials





Key Players Operating Within the Intravenous Solutions Market

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Baxter

B. Braun

Melsungen AG

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

JW Life Science

Amanta Health Care

ICU Medical, Inc.

Grifols S.A.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG





Key Questions Covered in the Global Intravenous Solutions Market Report

What is the duration for which the market analysis has been done?

What strategies are adopted by key players in the market?

Which region accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key intravenous solutions market trends?

What will the size of the market be by 2031?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising healthcare expenditure, advancements in medical technology), restraints (risk of infections, shortage of raw materials) opportunities (growth in outpatient care), and challenges (cost containment pressures) influencing the growth of the intravenous solutions market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the intravenous solutions market



: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the intravenous solutions market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the intravenous solutions market



: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the intravenous solutions market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market



: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





