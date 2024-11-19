Conventional Refineries Industry Outlook Report 2024-2028: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Refineries

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conventional Refineries Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conventional refining capacity is expected to increase from 109.3 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2023 to 129.4 mmbd in 2028 at an AAGR of 3.4%. Asia, North America, the Middle East, Europe, and FSU are the major regions in terms of refining capacity globally by 2028.



Scope

Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refineries globally.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refineries in a country.

Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2024 to 2028.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced conventional refineries globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the conventional refining industry

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong conventional refinery capacity data

Assess your competitor's conventional refinery portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Conventional Refinery and Key Units Capacity Outlook

Global Refining Capacity by Key Regions

Global CDU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Region and Key Countries

Global Condensate Splitter and Coking Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Region

Global Catalytic Cracker and Hydrocracking Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Region

Key Global New Build Refineries

02. Global Conventional Refining Industry Capital Expenditure Outlook

New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Region

New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

03. Regional Comparisons in Global Conventional Refining Industry

Regional Comparison Based on Contribution to Global Refining Capacity

Regional Comparison Based on Average Nelson Complexity Index of Refineries

04. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations

Key Project Announcements

Stalled and Cancelled Projects

05. Asia Conventional Refining Industry Outlook

Refining Capacity in Asia by Key Countries

Crude Distillation Unit Capacity Additions in Asia Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

Condensate Splitter and Coking Unit Capacity Additions in Asia Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

Catalytic Cracker and Hydrocracker Unit Capacity Additions in Asia Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

06. Middle East Conventional Refining Industry Outlook

07. Africa Conventional Refining Industry Outlook

08. North America Conventional Refining Industry Outlook

09. South America Conventional Refining Industry Outlook

10. Former Soviet Union Conventional Refining Industry Outlook

11. Europe Conventional Refining Industry Outlook

12. Conventional Refining Industry Outlook in Other Regions

Refining Capacity in the Caribbean by Key Countries

Refining Capacity in Central America by Key Countries

Central America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

Refining Capacity in Oceania by Key Countries

Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hec16l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.