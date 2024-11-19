Conventional Refineries Industry Outlook Report 2024-2028: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Refineries

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conventional Refineries Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global conventional refining capacity is expected to increase from 109.3 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2023 to 129.4 mmbd in 2028 at an AAGR of 3.4%. Asia, North America, the Middle East, Europe, and FSU are the major regions in terms of refining capacity globally by 2028.
Scope
- Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refineries globally.
- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refineries in a country.
- Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2024 to 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Conventional Refinery and Key Units Capacity Outlook
- Global Refining Capacity by Key Regions
- Global CDU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Region and Key Countries
- Global Condensate Splitter and Coking Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Region
- Global Catalytic Cracker and Hydrocracking Unit Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Region
- Key Global New Build Refineries
02. Global Conventional Refining Industry Capital Expenditure Outlook
- New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Region
- New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries
- New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies
03. Regional Comparisons in Global Conventional Refining Industry
- Regional Comparison Based on Contribution to Global Refining Capacity
- Regional Comparison Based on Average Nelson Complexity Index of Refineries
04. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations
- Key Project Announcements
- Stalled and Cancelled Projects
05. Asia Conventional Refining Industry Outlook
- Refining Capacity in Asia by Key Countries
- Crude Distillation Unit Capacity Additions in Asia Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries
- Condensate Splitter and Coking Unit Capacity Additions in Asia Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries
- Catalytic Cracker and Hydrocracker Unit Capacity Additions in Asia Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries
- Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries
- Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies
06. Middle East Conventional Refining Industry Outlook
07. Africa Conventional Refining Industry Outlook
08. North America Conventional Refining Industry Outlook
09. South America Conventional Refining Industry Outlook
10. Former Soviet Union Conventional Refining Industry Outlook
11. Europe Conventional Refining Industry Outlook
12. Conventional Refining Industry Outlook in Other Regions
- Refining Capacity in the Caribbean by Key Countries
- Refining Capacity in Central America by Key Countries
- Central America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries
- Refining Capacity in Oceania by Key Countries
- Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies
13. Appendix
