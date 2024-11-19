RBC Helps Empower Women by Expanding its Collaboration with The Honest Talk

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Talk, Canada’s fastest-growing online community for women, is thrilled to announce RBC as a new key partner in its Business Pillar. Already the founding sponsor of The Honest Talk Podcast since 2021, RBC is expanding its collaboration to include The Honest Talk’s new digital media platform, helping to provide women with information and inspiration for their lives and careers.

RBC, Canada’s largest bank serving 17 million clients worldwide, shares The Honest Talk’s commitment to empowering women through connections and conversations. Through this collaboration, RBC will support The Honest Talk in delivering high-quality content that resonates with listeners and readers across Canada and beyond.

“We are thrilled to welcome RBC as a Gold Partner for our rapidly growing digital platform,” said Jennifer Stewart, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk. “RBC has been with us since the very beginning with our podcast, and their expanded collaboration means that together, we can continue to provide women with tools that support their financial self-sufficiency and resilience,” adds Catherine Clark, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk.

“At RBC, we are deeply committed to supporting women in their personal and professional journeys,” said Sue Noble, Vice President, Commercial Financial Services Strategy at RBC. “Through this expanded collaboration with The Honest Talk, we aim to provide women with the tools, insights, and connections they need to thrive both financially and personally. Together, we’ll continue to foster a platform for the conversations that matter, and support the advancement of women across our economy and society.”

The Honest Talk continues to expand its reach and impact, bringing forward conversations that inspire women and challenge perspectives through its media site, which includes daily global curated content, proprietary articles and essays, and its award-winning podcast.

For more information about The Honest Talk and its collaboration with RBC, please visit www.thehonesttalk.ca or www.rbc.com.

About The Honest Talk

The Honest Talk is Canada’s fastest-growing online community for women, dedicated to real, impactful conversations and stories with inspiring individuals from various fields. Co-founded by Jennifer Stewart and Catherine Clark, The Honest Talk aims to empower its community through its online media platform, award-winning podcast, and The Women’s Summit.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

Aperçu de RBC

La Banque Royale du Canada est une institution financière mondiale définie par sa raison d’être, guidée par des principes et orientée vers l’excellence en matière de rendement. Notre succès est attribuable aux quelque 100 000 employés qui mettent à profit leur créativité et leur savoir-faire pour concrétiser notre vision, nos valeurs et notre stratégie afin que nous puissions contribuer à la prospérité de nos clients et au dynamisme des collectivités. Selon la capitalisation boursière, nous sommes la plus importante banque du Canada et l’une des plus grandes banques du monde. Nous avons adopté un modèle d’affaires diversifié axé sur l’innovation et l’offre d’expériences exceptionnelles à nos plus de 18 millions de clients au Canada, aux États-Unis et dans 27 autres pays. Pour en savoir plus, visitez le site rbc.com.

Nous sommes fiers d’appuyer une grande diversité d’initiatives communautaires par des dons, des investissements dans la collectivité et le travail bénévole de nos employés. Pour en savoir plus, visitez le site rbc.com/gensetplanete.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Madigan

Syntax Strategic

613.470.8555