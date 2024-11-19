Experts highlight international efforts to build Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao as innovation powerhouse

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Bay Area Science Forum 2024 took place from November 16 to 18, marking the first time the event was co-hosted by the Guangdong Provincial Government, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, and the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) government. Collaborative building of a research powerhouse in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) emerges as a key topic among government officials, international organizations, scientists, and business representatives during the forum.

Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, highlighted the progress made over the past five years, including deepened cooperation in institutional mechanisms, resource allocation, and major projects. These efforts have advanced the GBA as a global hub for technological innovation and talent development. The "Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou" science and technology cluster has ranked second globally in innovation indexes for five consecutive years.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, underscored Hong Kong's role as one of the core cities in the GBA. He expressed the commitment to complementing the strengths of other cities in the region and contributing to its transformation into an international science and innovation center.

Macao's Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng emphasized Macao's dedication to advancing scientific innovation and education, particularly its active participation in the "Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao" innovation corridor. He called for greater collaboration between Macao and the global scientific community to attract top talent, foster emerging industries, and enhance the region's competitiveness.

President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Hou Jianguo described the GBA as one of China's most open and economically vibrant regions, with a unique blend of cultural inclusivity and innovative synergy. He urged stronger collaboration within the GBA to drive original innovation, overcome critical technological challenges, and integrate science, education, and industry while enhancing international cooperation.

Xue Qikun, academician of the CAS and president of the Southern University of Science and Technology, noted the forum's focus on fostering open and collaborative science since its inception in 2021. By bringing together global experts, the forum has become a hub for discussing cutting-edge scientific issues, disruptive technologies, and emerging industries.

Bai Chunli, Chair of the forum and an academician of the CAS, stressed the need for the global scientific community to enhance trust, embrace international collaboration, and address challenges such as climate change and technological ethics. He also advocated for innovative approaches to governance and cooperation in the global science and technology landscape.

Nobel laureate Barry J. Marshall shared his decade-long connection with Shenzhen and his collaborative activities in the GBA. "We look forward to deepening our partnerships in the future," Marshall said.

The forum featured keynote speeches on topics such as emerging productivity, open science, carbon neutrality, artificial intelligence, and life sciences, offering fresh insights for technological innovation in the GBA and beyond.

Source: The Organizing Committee of The Greater Bay Area Science Forum 2024