Greenshades Software Earns Spot Among Florida’s Top 100 Best Companies to Work For

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenshades Software is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as one of Florida’s Best Companies to Work For by Florida Trend magazine. This esteemed accolade was awarded in recognition of Greenshades’ exceptional workplace culture, commitment to employee satisfaction, and continued dedication to fostering a supportive work environment.

This marks the first time Greenshades Software has received the Best Companies to Work For award. This year, Greenshades secured the #23 spot among mid-sized companies, selected from a pool of businesses statewide that participated in the rigorous evaluation process.

This recognition underscores the significance of Greenshades’ achievements, particularly in today’s competitive labor market. The award highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to create a workplace where employees are not only productive but also genuinely happy and engaged, which in turn drives the company’s success and innovation.

“We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment, family is at the core of our values," said David Rosas, Co-founder & CEO of Greenshades Software. "We strive to create an environment where our team members can grow, thrive, and feel valued every day. This award is a testament to our commitment to those principles.”

Greenshades Software, founded in 2002, has consistently prioritized employee development, flexible work arrangements, and a dynamic work environment. By fostering a culture of innovation and respect, the company ensures that every team member can reach their full potential, contributing to Greenshades’ reputation as an industry leader.

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About Greenshades Software

Greenshades provides flexible Payroll, HR, and Tax solutions. Our ERP-agnostic platform boosts in-house payroll operations with proactive compliance, detailed tax reporting, and enhanced employee self-service. Designed to meet diverse business needs, Greenshades ensures efficiency and reliability for a wide array of client requirements across various industries. We appreciate our dedicated employees who deliver personal support to every client. To learn more, visit our website at greenshades.com

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.WorkforceRG.com.

Contact: Danica Weappa

Dweappa@greenshades.com