Canada General Insurance Market Trends and Opportunities, 2019-2023 and 2024-2028: Line of Business, Distribution Channels, Competitive Landscape, & Deals and Jobs

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Canada's general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Canada's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in Canada. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of Canada's general insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of Canada's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.
- Canada's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.
- Canada's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.
- Canada's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
- Distribution channels deployed by Canada's general insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for Canada's general insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in Canada and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Trends and KPIs
- Line of Business
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Landscape
- Deals and Jobs
- Reinsurance
- Appendix
Canada General Insurance Company Profiles
- Intact Insurance Company
- Aviva Insurance Company Of Canada
- Lloyd's Underwriters
- Security National Insurance Company
- Co-operators General Insurance Company
- The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company
- Definity Insurance Company
- Certas Home and Auto Insurance Company
- Allstate Insurance Company of Canada
- Northbridge General Insurance Corporation
- The Personal Insurance Company
- Chubb Insurance Company of Canada
- Zurich Insurance Company Limited(Canada)
- AIG Insurance Company of Canada
- The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company
- Unifund Assurance Company
- Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (Canada)
- Sagen Mortgage Insurance Company Canada
- Novex Insurance Company
