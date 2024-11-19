Anti-Submarine Warfare Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024: Investment Opportunities, R&D Programs, Digitization and AI-Enabled Sensors Revolutionize the Sector

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Anti-Submarine Warfare (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Anti-Submarine Warfare operations are gaining renewed attention in the global defense market due to heightened geopolitical tensions between major naval powers, driving investment and technological innovation in a field of expertise which has undergone a period of relative stagnation following the end of the Cold War.
Key Highlights
- Rising geopolitical tensions between major naval powers, some of which operate submarines capable of fielding nuclear weapons systems, are driving renewed interest in the field of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations.
- The digitization of defense technologies such as AI-enabled sensors and autonomous platforms has supplemented more conventional anti-submarine warfare capabilities to enhance efficiency and create innovative opportunities.
- The growing versatility of mutli-purpose defense technologies has also provides opportunities for a wider range of defense and technology companies to enter the anti-submarine warfare market, increasing competition at a time of rising global investment.
Scope
- The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.
- The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole Anti-Submarine Warfare operations value chain are covered.
- Highlights from the range different Anti-Submarine Warfare related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Anti-Submarine Warfare - an overview
- Airborne assets
- Naval assets
- Space-based assets
- Unmanned assets
- Sensors
- Trends
- Technology Trends
- Macroeconomic Trends
- Regulatory Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size & growth forecasts
- Case studies
- Timeline
- Signals
- Case studies
- Mergers, acquisitions & venture financing trends
- Patent trends
- Hiring trends
- Value Chain
- Aerospace Platforms
- C4ISR Platforms
- Naval Platforms
- Kinetic solutions
- Companies
- Leading companies
- Disruptive companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Aerospace, Defense & Security scorecard
- Glossary
Anti-Submarine Warfare Leading Players
- Airbus
- Atlas Elektronik
- Aviation industry corporation of China (AVIC)
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- CAE
- General Atomics
- General Dynamics
- Huntington Ingalls Industries
- JSC Tacticl Missiles Corp
- Kongsberg
- L3Harris Technologies
- Leidos
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Naval Group
- Northrop Grumman
- R+Z44adar MMS
- Sonardyne International
- Thales
- Thyssenkrupp
- RTX Corp
- United Shipbuilding
- 5KSytems
- Anduril
- Ares Shipyards
- Austal shipyards
- CASIC
- CSIC
- ELAC Sonar
- Geospectrum Technologies
- Hanwha Corp
- Larsen & Toubro
- Kawasaki
- Marine Sonic Technologies
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders limited
- Meteksan Defense
- MSubs
- Navantia
- Fincantieri
- PAL Aerospace
- Poly Technologies
- Teledyne Technologies
- Toshiba
- Turkish Aerospace Industries.
