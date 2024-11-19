Immunomodulators Market to hit USD 388.7 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Immunomodulators Market size was valued at approximately USD 217.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2032. Immunomodulators, which can either enhance (immunostimulants) or suppress (immunosuppressants) immune system activity, are essential for treating conditions such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, and chronic infections.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11706

Several factors drive the immunomodulators market progress, including the increasing prevalence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, ongoing advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and a growing awareness of immunomodulatory therapies. Rising healthcare expenditures and the growing need for effective treatments also contribute to the market expansion. Additionally, the surge in post-COVID complications has further accelerated the demand for immunomodulators, as these therapies are being used to manage long-term respiratory issues and other health challenges.

The immunomodulators market is divided into two major product types: immunosuppressants and immunostimulants. Immunosuppressants, which accounted for the largest revenue share of USD 136.5 billion in 2023, are projected to grow steadily over the forecast period. This progression is driven by an increased demand for organ transplant medications as the global rate of organ transplants continues to rise. Immunosuppressants play a vital role in preventing organ rejection and ensuring transplant success.

When segmented by application, the immunomodulators market includes oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and other applications. The oncology segment led the market in 2023, valued at USD 85.4 billion. Immunomodulators are increasingly being used in cancer treatment to help strengthen the immune system’s ability to target and destroy cancer cells. These therapies, which include immune checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, and cancer vaccines, are becoming crucial in modern oncology for their ability to modify the immune environment to fight tumors more effectively.

North America is expected to dominate the immunomodulators market, with projections reaching USD 178.3 billion by 2032. The U.S. generated USD 91.2 billion in 2023, primarily due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. The growing number of individuals living with multiple chronic conditions is significantly increasing the demand for immunomodulatory treatments in the region.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/11706

Major players in immunomodulators market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB S.A. among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and cancer

3.2.1.2 Advancements in biotechnology

3.2.1.3 Growing adoption of biologics and biosimilars in chronic disease management

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High costs associated with immunomodulatory therapies

3.2.2.2 Potential side effects and long-term safety concerns

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technological landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse more finished drug form industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/finished-drug-form/82

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.