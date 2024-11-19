Robotics in Travel & Tourism Strategic Intelligence Report 2024-2030: Industry Challenges, Case Studies, Value Chain, Forecasts, and Industry Signals

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Robotics in Travel & Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth look at the robotics theme in the travel and tourism sector, covering industry challenges, case studies, value chain, market forecast, industry signals and more.



Robotics is a fast-growing market. According to the analyst forecasts, the industry was worth $76 billion in 2023 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% to $218 billion by 2030.



Scope

This report analyzes the key theme of robotics in the travel and tourism sector.

This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing case studies to help the reader see examples of robotics in action.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Travel and Tourism Challenges

The Impact of Robotics on Travel and Tourism

Case Studies

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Robot manufacturing

Hardware components

Software components

Services

Companies

Leading robotics adopters in travel and tourism

Leading robotics vendor

Specialist robotics vendors in travel & tourism

Sector Scorecards

Airports sector scorecard

Attraction operators sector scorecard

Lodging sector scorecard

Companies Featured

MSC Cruises

Shangri La Asia

Marriott International

easyJet

Southwestern Airlines

LATAM Airlines

China Eastern Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Philadelphia Airport

London Heathrow Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Walt Disney

Comcast (Universal Parks)

