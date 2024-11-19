Electric Wheelchair Market to exceed $9.9 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global electric wheelchair market valuation is predicted to cross USD 9.9 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

A significant driver of this market is the increasing aging population worldwide. Improvements in healthcare and living standards have contributed to longer life expectancies, resulting in a growing elderly demographic. By 2050, it is estimated that the number of individuals aged 60 and older will reach 2.1 billion. This trend is particularly pronounced in countries with aging populations.

As people age, they often face mobility challenges such as weakened muscles, joint pain, and conditions that impair movement. For many seniors, walking can become increasingly difficult. Electric wheelchairs market provide essential support, allowing seniors to maintain independence and mobility without depending entirely on caregivers. As older adults seek ways to enhance their quality of life and minimize the physical strain associated with traditional wheelchairs, the demand for electric mobility aids continues to rise alongside the expanding elderly population.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11681

The electric wheelchair market from the rear-wheel drive segment represented more than 35% of the market share and is expected to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2032. Rear-wheel drive electric wheelchairs are favored for their stability and traction, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor environments. With the drive wheels positioned at the rear, these models can navigate rough terrain and slopes more effectively, providing better control on uneven surfaces. This capability is especially advantageous for users who need to travel across varied environments.

From an end-use perspective, the electric wheelchair market is divided into home care, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and rehabilitation centers. The hospital segment accounted for 39.5% of the market share in 2023, largely due to the need to accommodate numerous patients experiencing temporary or permanent mobility issues. Electric wheelchairs are instrumental in helping these individuals, particularly those recovering from surgeries or dealing with chronic health conditions. Hospitals invest in these mobility aids not only for patient mobility but also to improve overall care quality and patient outcomes.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/11681

In North America, the U.S. dominates the electric wheelchair market, capturing over 90% of the share in 2023. The United States benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure, a large elderly population, and higher disposable incomes. The healthcare reimbursement system in the U.S. significantly supports electric wheelchair costs for eligible patients, further enhancing market growth. Additionally, the presence of leading manufacturers and substantial investments in research and development contribute to the market expansion, focusing on innovative features like lightweight and foldable designs.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Electric Wheelchair Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Raw material provider

3.1.2 Manufacturers

3.1.3 Service provider

3.1.4 Technology provider

3.1.5 Distributor

3.1.6 End-user

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Consumer behavior analysis

3.7.1 User preferences and buying patterns

3.8 Pricing analysis

3.9 Reimbursement analysis

3.9.1 Insurance coverage analysis

3.9.2 Medicare and Medicaid trends

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increasing aging population

3.10.1.2 Rising prevalence of mobility disorders

3.10.1.3 Focus on lightweight and foldable electric wheelchairs

3.10.1.4 Adoption of AI and IoT integration

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High cost of electric wheelchairs

3.10.2.2 Limited reimbursement policies in certain regions

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Electric Transporters Market Size - By Electric Vehicle, By Voltage, By Battery, By End Use, Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2025 – 2034

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/electric-transporters-market

Micro Electric Vehicle Market Size - By Product, By Battery, By Voltage, By End-User, Growth Forecast 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/micro-electric-vehicle-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.