Fireweed Metals Wins Robert E. Leckie Award for Responsible and Innovative Exploration and Mining Practices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to be awarded the 2024 Robert E. Leckie Award for Responsible and Innovative Exploration and Mining Practices by the Yukon Government.

Highlights

Innovative Exploration Techniques : The use of muon tomography imaging and directional drilling optimizes drill targeting and minimizes surface disturbance, reducing potential environmental effects of exploration.

: The use of muon tomography imaging and directional drilling optimizes drill targeting and minimizes surface disturbance, reducing potential environmental effects of exploration. Renewable Energy Initiatives : Through a partnership with Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation based in Ross River, Yukon, and Solvest Inc., Fireweed has introduced solar power with battery storage at its Sekie Camp, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and decreasing reliance on carbon-intensive energy sources.

: Through a partnership with Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation based in Ross River, Yukon, and Solvest Inc., Fireweed has introduced solar power with battery storage at its Sekie Camp, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and decreasing reliance on carbon-intensive energy sources. Community Collaboration & Engagement: Fireweed actively engages with local communities and supports community-focused initiatives, which fosters relationships that support sustainable development and shared benefits from exploration activities.



CEO Statement

Peter Hemstead, President and CEO, stated, “I would like to extend my gratitude to the selection committee and to commend our entire team -- including our local partners and industry collaborators -- for their continued dedication and hard work. Innovation and sustainability are key to the future of responsible mineral exploration in the Yukon, and we are proud to be recognized for being at the forefront of these efforts."

The Robert E. Leckie Award is presented in two categories each year: one special award for “Responsible and Innovative Exploration and Mining Practices” may be presented to an exceptional quartz (hard-rock) or placer operation and up to two awards for “Excellence in Environmental Stewardship” (one for quartz and one for placer operations). The awards selection committee comprises representatives from the Council of Yukon First Nations, the Yukon Chamber of Mines, the Klondike Placer Miner’s Association, and the Energy, Mines, and Resources branch of the Government of Yukon. The Robert E. Leckie Award for Responsible and Innovative Exploration and Mining Practices was presented to Fireweed on November 18 at the Yukon Geoscience Forum in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Innovations in Exploration

Fireweed is setting a new standard for sustainable exploration with its application of muon tomography imaging, in partnership with Ideon Technologies (“Ideon”), who developed the subsurface imaging solution for mining applications. This advanced downhole geophysical technique utilizes muons – sub-atomic particles generated by the interaction of cosmic rays with the Earth’s upper atmosphere – to map and model density contrasts deep underground.

Together, Ideon and Fireweed successfully deployed the largest muon tomography imaging program north of 50°N, at Macpass in September 2024. The objective of the deployment is to identify new potential mineralized zones and support targeted drilling in future years. By identifying high-priority drill targets without extensive exploratory drilling, Fireweed can reduce surface disruption and overall exploration footprint.





Figure 1: The Fireweed and Ideon team after a successful deployment of muon tomography in September 2024.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e87599af-c6f4-4058-982a-75f310c733e9

Complementing this approach, Fireweed has used directional drilling to further mitigate environmental impact and increase drilling cost efficiency. Directional drilling allows multiple drillholes to splay off a primary hole. This greatly reduces the number of drill pads needed as well as saving fuel, materials, and person-days. This technique allows Fireweed to reduce the physical footprint of its drill program and yet test the desired drill targets.





Figure 2: An example of a directional drill hole with many directional cuts.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57cf3a25-dec4-4e25-a63d-d8ffacbf83c0

Environmental Stewardship and Meaningful Community Engagement

Aligned with its environmental sustainability approach, Fireweed has partnered with Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation and Solvest Inc. to integrate solar power with battery storage at its Sekie Camp, providing a renewable energy source for its operations. The use of solar energy significantly decreases reliance on fossil fuels and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.





Figure 3: Completed installation of solar panel array as part of a collaboration with Solvest and Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation.

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0ab7a2d-fde4-4a3a-a075-886681a06196

In addition to its environmental initiatives, Fireweed prioritizes meaningful community engagement and community-focused opportunities, ensuring that exploration activities provide benefits locally. Through partnerships with local communities and vendors, Fireweed fosters practices that respect the region’s natural environment while supporting local priorities, such as health, education, culture, and economic development. Due to their emphasis on strong local partnerships, Fireweed is pleased to have many returning community members work on the project, year after year. This commitment to community-oriented practices highlights Fireweed’s holistic approach to responsible resource development.





Figure 4: Scanning technicians and core cutters take a moment to appreciate their handiwork.

Figure 4 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/285237ee-1d47-4f46-89c3-99485396cd5d

The Robert E. Leckie Award recognizes Fireweed’s efforts toward responsible and innovative exploration in the Yukon. The Company’s approach not only supports technological innovation and environmental stewardship but also strengthens local communities, demonstrating a balanced vision for modern resource development. Fireweed is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Yukon’s future of sustainable resource development.

Robert E. Leckie

Robert “Bob” E. Leckie (1957-1999) was a geographer and mining inspector who relocated from Alberta to the Yukon’s Mayo Mining District, where he served from 1987 until 1999. His legacy reflects a strong dedication to innovation, fostering collaboration between government and industry, and advancing forward-thinking land use practices in mining and reclamation.

