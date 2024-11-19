Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market Research 2024: Biologics and Personalized Therapies Drive Growth in Large Molecule API Segment Through 2030

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market is estimated at US$240.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$345.5 billion by 2030.

This global report on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) analyzes the market based on Type, synthesis, manufacturer type, molecule, and applications. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

APIs are utilized across diverse medical fields, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, endocrinology, pulmonology, and others. The production of APIs involves complex processes, from initial research and development to large-scale manufacturing and quality control. APIs can be combined with other ingredients to create medications that target multiple symptoms or conditions.



The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer. With the aging global population and increasing health issues related to lifestyle, there is a greater demand for effective medications, making APIs essential in drug development. The growing availability of healthcare and increased awareness in developing countries further boost the demand for affordable treatment options like biologics and biosimilars.

Additionally, advancements in medical technology and significant funding in research and development (R&D) from both government and private entities are driving market expansion. The rise of personalized medicine is also contributing to growth, as customized treatments require specific APIs. Furthermore, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and strategic industry partnerships are expected to significantly advance the API market.



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Analysis by Type



Branded APIs led the market in 2024, holding a significant share of 68.7% due to patent protections, substantial R&D investments, and high demand for advanced treatments. Despite challenges like patent expirations and industry consolidation, branded APIs dominate through ongoing innovation. Conversely, the generic APIs segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the analysis period 2024-2030, driven by patent expirations, cost-effectiveness, and rising demand for affordable treatments supported by government initiatives and advancements in manufacturing technology.



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Analysis by Synthesis



In 2024, synthetic APIs dominate the market with a share of 72% due to high demand for generic drugs and low production costs, which help Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) by reducing manufacturing expenses. Meanwhile, the biotech APIs segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by increased investment in biopharmaceuticals and innovations in treatments, particularly for cancer. Although synthetic APIs lead due to easier synthesis and raw material availability, biotech APIs are gaining ground due to their higher revenue potential and rising FDA approvals for biologics.



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Analysis by Manufacturer Type



Captive API manufacturers lead the market with an estimated share of 61.4% in 2024 due to easier access to raw materials and significant investments in advanced production facilities. This segment benefits from reduced contamination risks and lower costs, supported by innovations like protein synthesis and AI. Conversely, the merchant API segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period as companies increasingly outsource production to cut costs and avoid infrastructure investments. Post-pandemic, firms are expanding capacities to enhance their market positions.



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Analysis by Molecule



Small Molecule APIs dominate the market in 2024, holding a share of 65.7%, driven by factors such as patent expirations and high FDA approvals due to their easy absorption and widespread use. On the other hand, the Large Molecule APIs segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the analysis period from 2024 to 2030, fueled by advances in biotechnology and increasing demand for biologics and personalized therapies.



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Analysis by Application



Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, endocrinology, pulmonology, and others. The cardiology application leads the API market with a share of 23.7% in 2024, driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases that necessitate extensive use of related medications. Cardiovascular disorders, a major cause of global mortality, significantly contribute to this segment's dominant revenue share.

Conversely, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030, fueled by the rising prevalence of cancer and advancements in cancer research. Investments and collaborations in drug development, especially for chemotherapy and targeted therapies, are accelerating this growth, positioning oncology to expand rapidly and outpace other therapeutic areas.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Regional Market Analysis



North America leads the API market with an estimated share of 36.7% in 2024, due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, research capabilities, and high demand for advanced pharmaceuticals. Despite challenges such as rising operational costs and FDA fees, the region remains dominant. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the analysis period 2024-2030. This growth is driven by China's API production and India's expanding pharmaceutical industry, supported by lower production costs, significant investments, and favorable regulatory policies.





