AIM ImmunoTech Announces Publication of Breast Cancer Data from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that data were published on Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Phase 1 study evaluating AIM ImmunoTech’s drug Ampligen® (also known as rintatolimod) as a component of a chemokine-modulating (CKM) regimen in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Results of the study were reported in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

“We are very excited with these promising results from our study of a new treatment combination for patients with this most highly aggressive form of breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer,” said study principal investigator Shipra Gandhi, MD, Associate Professor of Oncology and staff physician in the Department of Medicine at Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Because this initial study was in a small number of patients, it will be important to validate these findings in a larger study.”

For more information on the data reported, please visit Roswell Park’s website to read its press release titled, “Roswell Park Clinical Trial Points Toward Promising New Therapy for Most Aggressive Type of Breast Cancer.”

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels stated: “The results of this pilot study suggest that the Ampligen-containing chemokine modulation regimen is capable of modifying the tumor microenvironment and releasing cytokines that attract killer T-cells into the early-stage triple-negative breast cancer tumor. These data are similar to those we have seen with Ampligen previously in late-stage TNBC, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer. We look forward to collaborating with Roswell Park as this study advances to Phase 2. We believe in the power of Ampligen to work in conjunction with a variety of chemotherapy regimens and/or immune checkpoint inhibitors.”

For more information about the study, please visit ClinicalTrials.com: NCT04081389.



About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

From the world’s first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email ASKRoswell@RoswellPark.org.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.