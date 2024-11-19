New Interface Report Reveals Top Security Risks for U.S. Retail Chains

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, has released its 2024 State of Remote Video Monitoring in Retail Chains report. The detailed study analyzed over 2 million monitoring requests across 4,156 retail locations in the United States from September 2023 to August 2024.

Offering valuable insights to strengthen store security and protect employees, the report provides an overview of the critical challenges faced by retailers. It highlights the peak times for security incidents, the importance of interactive monitoring, and the effectiveness of advanced technologies such as video verification and voice-down commands.

“This report underscores the critical role that data-driven security strategies play in safeguarding retail environments. By leveraging interactive monitoring solutions, retail chains can effectively mitigate risks, reduce false alarms, and ensure a safer experience for both employees and customers,” said Brent Duncan, CEO of Interface Systems

Key findings include:

Theft, Disturbances, and Loitering Dominate Security Incidents

The report identifies theft, disturbances, and loitering as the most common security threats in retail locations. Loitering incidents, in particular, led to the highest rate of police dispatches at 65.8%.

Critical Times for Store Security

The data reveals that peak security risks occur during store closing times, particularly between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. when dispatch rates are the highest. Early morning and late-night hours see minimal incidents, indicating a reduced need for escalation during these times.

Effectiveness of Video Verification and Voice-Down Commands

Stores utilizing video verification saw a 97% reduction in false alarms, significantly minimizing unnecessary dispatches and associated penalties. Voice-down interventions proved to be a highly effective deterrent, resolving over 99.86% of incidents without requiring police involvement, reinforcing the value of real-time audio deterrence.

Impact of Interactive Monitoring Solutions

The deployment of interactive monitoring solutions has proven to be effective in enhancing security and employee confidence. By providing real-time access to remote security professionals, stores can efficiently manage incidents, especially during high-risk periods like store closings.

Tyson Johns, SVP of Security Monitoring Operations at Interface Systems, emphasized, "Our data reveals actionable patterns that retail chains can leverage to deploy more effective loss prevention strategies. The significant reduction in police dispatches through our interactive monitoring solutions demonstrates the power of technology in maintaining a secure environment."

