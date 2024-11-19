Biolojic Design Joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

REHOVOT, Israel and WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolojic Design, a biotechnology company that uses computational biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform antibodies into programmable, intelligent medicines, today announced that it is joining the Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS (JLABS) site in Washington, D.C. As part of JLABS @ Washington, DC, Biolojic Design will be able to access lab space, resources and collaboration opportunities as the company establishes a presence in the United States.

“Joining JLABS and becoming part of the broader Capital region biotech community is an important step in Biolojic’s evolution, supporting our continued growth as a global company pioneering the next generation of therapeutic antibodies,” said Yanay Ofran, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Biolojic Design. “Joining JLABS is part of our strategic decision to expand our core business and development activities in the U.S. It will help us accelerate the progress and growth of our pipeline of immunology and oncology programs by enhancing our access to talent and a vibrant life sciences ecosystem.”

JLABS is one of the largest global networks of health incubators pioneering the next wave of healthcare solutions with early-stage innovators. Powered by Johnson & Johnson, JLABS empowers its member companies working across the spectrum of healthcare with the resources, mentorship, partnerships and venture connections to accelerate their science.

About Biolojic Design

Biolojic Design transforms antibodies into intelligent medicines through AI and computational design. Biolojic’s platform generated the first AI-designed antibody to enter the clinic, which is now in phase 2 clinical trials. Biolojic’s platform turns human antibodies into programmable switches with specific functions: agonism, antagonism and conditional binding, enhancing their functionality and the precision of their effect. The company’s pipeline focuses on autoimmune diseases and immuno-oncology, unlocking validated pathways that address large unmet needs. It is progressing its own pipeline and has partnerships with several leading biopharmaceutical companies to enhance its ability to bring important new medicines to patients. For more information about Biolojic Design and its science and pipeline, please visit https://biolojic.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact: