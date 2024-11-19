Myriad Genetics Announces Prequel® Prenatal Screening Can Now be Performed Eight Weeks into Pregnancy

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced that the Prequel® Prenatal Screen is now available at eight weeks into pregnancy. Enabled by its AMPLIFY™ technology, Prequel is the first and only prenatal cell-free DNA (cfDNA) screen available at eight-weeks gestational age.

“Previously, I would schedule my patients to come in at eight weeks for their first prenatal appointment; then, I would ask them to come back two weeks later to do a Prequel screen. Now that Prequel can be performed at eight weeks, patients have the opportunity to complete all baseline lab work during that initial care visit,” said Dallas Reed, MD, FACMG, FACOG, obstetrician-gynecologist and medical geneticist who serves as the Principal Medical Advisor of Women’s Health for Myriad Genetics. “As a result of this earlier timeframe, providers and their patients can obtain valuable genetic information earlier in the pregnancy, enabling them to make informed decisions based on that information sooner.”

Having genetic insights earlier in the pregnancy may help expectant parents determine if they want to pursue diagnostic testing, find certain types of care and specialists, plan for the best place to deliver, and schedule appointments with board-certified genetic counselors as needed.

“We are very excited to offer Prequel earlier in the pregnancy,” said Melissa Gonzales, President of Women’s Health, Myriad Genetics. “Myriad is committed to delivering reliable and validated genetic screens through investments in innovation such as AMPLIFY technology. By boosting the fetal DNA signal, providers can have higher confidence in the results for all their patients, including those with high BMIs.1”

About Prequel

Myriad’s Prequel Prenatal Screen with AMPLIFY technology has been shown to increase the level of fetal DNA 2.3-fold on average2, allowing the test to provide pregnant patients with genetic insights into fetal development and the health of the pregnancy as early as eight weeks. The prenatal cfDNA screen can assess if a pregnancy is at an increased risk for several chromosomal conditions like Down, Edwards, or Patau syndrome, sex chromosome abnormalities, expanded aneuploidies, and select microdeletions, including 22q11.2.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

