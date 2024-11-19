Food Barometer reveals Canadians expect industry-wide transition to sustainable food

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Sodexo Canada released the results of its second Sustainable Food Barometer. The latest research reveals the majority of consumers are already on this journey and expect an industry-wide, multi-strategy approach in navigating the Canadian transition to a more sustainable diet. Beyond the health benefits, over two fifths of Canadians associate sustainable food with reduced waste and environmental impact, support for local producers and economies, and long-term food security. However, two thirds continue to list price as the top hurdle to change, misbelieving that sustainable options typically cost more.

The survey of more than 1,500 Canadians conducted by Leger in August 2024 delivers insights and comparisons to Sodexo’s International Sustainable Food Barometer survey conducted by Harris Interactive. It polled over 7,200 people across Brazil, India, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Barometers identify current habits, perceptions, and challenges, as well as key approaches needed in continuing the collective shift towards more sustainable diets.

“The Sustainable Food Barometer shows Canadians support farmers and producers in transitioning to more sustainable practices – but they can’t do it alone. The food services industry is eagerly awaited in helping move consumers toward more sustainable choices,” says Sodexo Canada CEO Johanne Bélanger. “At the heart of the transition, consumers expect us to implement strategies to promote a more sustainable way of eating. As the industry leader investing in this shift, Sodexo Canada is encouraging this change and answering expectations.”

Sustainable and affordable food tips

Use whole-plant ingredients – Grains, fruits, tubers, beans, legumes, and nuts are healthier, cheaper, and often locally sourced. Conversely, animal meat proteins are the most expensive and have the biggest carbon footprint.

Buy local and in season – Reducing travel distance and packaging, local sources are fresher, meaning they’re tastier, more nutritious, last longer, and are less likely to end up as waste.

Reduce portion sizes and frequency of red meat – Downsizes cost and carbon footprint while improving diets. Supplement with rice, beans, and/or mushrooms.

Utilize canned and frozen options – Fruits and vegetables are often as delicious and nutritious when canned or frozen and can eliminate food waste. Freezing from fresh reduces packaging.

Embrace seasoning – When it comes to trying new foods, long-lasting herbs and spices help improve taste and manage cost.



Sodexo Sustainable Food Barometer key takeaways:

Sustainable actions and behaviours

The movement to more sustainable diets is more than just decreasing meat consumption. Reducing waste is seen as a major sustainability benefit in all countries. Over two thirds of Canadians are currently reducing food waste in their households (69 per cent, down from 75 per cent in 2023). Most consume seasonal products and buy local whenever possible. About half of Canadians intentionally cook their leftovers instead of throwing away, store food better to avoid waste, recycle or compost, reduce consumption of processed foods and avoid plastic packaging. Those aged 55+ are significantly more likely to do all of these.

Effective actions to promote sustainable product consumption include company assurances that leftovers are donated, nutritional information on the product or dish, and recipe ideas using sustainable products. These trend globally, alongside the desire for standardized labels and certifications.

Current eating habits and practices

When grocery shopping, price remains by far the top consideration for Canadians with three quarters indicating it’s the first thing they pay attention to, followed by taste, and nutritional value. These trends resonate globally.

Many Canadians are willing to make compromises when consuming sustainable dishes and products; half would be willing to eat a sustainable dish even if it took longer to cook. Two fifths would be willing to eat sustainable dishes and products even if it is more difficult to cook and/or less visually appealing, while a third would still do so even if they are less convenient or less easy to find.

Associations and perceptions

Half of Canadians associate sustainable food with improved health through a healthier, more balanced diet.

Globally, India and Brazil lead in positive perceptions of a sustainable diet, with moderate enthusiasm in more industrialized countries, including Canada and the US, as well as the UK and France. When Canadians hear or think about adopting a more sustainable diet, equal proportions feel both positive and negative emotions (61 to 62 per cent). While two fifths feel optimistic and a quarter express enthusiasm, a third of Canadians also express doubt and a fifth feel anxious.

Over half of Canadians believe farmers are helpful in moving us towards sustainable food. Two fifths believe the agri-food industry is helpful, while a third identified themselves, and a quarter identified either provincial and/or federal governments.



Obstacles to sustainable eating

While strong, the feeling of urgency and the desire to change still come up against financial considerations and entrenched eating habits, both in Canada and globally. In Canada, misconceptions around cost are the top obstacle preventing more consumption of sustainable products with two thirds believing sustainable options cost too much, followed by a third not liking the product/taste and a third not wanting to change one’s eating habits.

Of all sustainability measures surveyed, Canadians are least likely to reduce their consumption of non-red meat, with almost a fifth unlikely to do so.

“The Sustainable Food Barometer demonstrates that in transitioning to more sustainable diets, we need to focus on adjustments or reductions rather than in-depth transformation. Trying an international recipe in the kitchen once or twice a week for example is one way to add less familiar but delicious and more sustainable ingredients,” says Sodexo Canada CSR Senior Sustainability Manager Davide Del Brocco. “By taking an intentional approach to sourcing food and preparing meals, we’re helping consumers improve their health, expand their palettes, and reduce their carbon footprint.”

Survey Methodology

A survey of 1,514 Canadians was completed online between August 15-26, 2024, using Leger’s online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo is the leader in sustainable food service and valued experiences, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer in Canada for the past eight consecutive years.

Sodexo Canada takes responsibility for positively influencing the million consumers it serves daily towards a more balanced, delicious, and sustainable diet. The first global food services company to align its objectives with limiting global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, Sodexo has identified four priority levers that will enable it to reduce its emissions by 34 per cent by 2025 across its entire value chain, from field to fork. These include sustainable sourcing and delivering local products, designing and offering more plant-based recipes, optimizing energy use, and expanding the WasteWatch program to reduce food waste.

Key figures – Sodexo Canada

2024 Canada’s Greenest Employer

2024 Women in Governance Parity Certification | Platinum Level

2024 FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies

2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index World’s Most Ethical Companies

2022 Gold Certification Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR)

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

1 million consumers served daily

7000 employees

To learn more about our sustainability values, practices and partnerships visit Sodexo’s Corporate and Social Responsibility commitments and progress.

