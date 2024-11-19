Mirai Bio Appoints Jens Vogel, Ph.D. as President and Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Vogel, a global leader in biopharmaceutical development, will lead the company’s growth strategy and technical operations

Flagship partner and Mirai co-founder and Founding President Hari Pujar will move to Mirai’s board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirai Bio (“Mirai”), the industry’s innovation partner for the co-creation of fully optimized genetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Jens Vogel, Ph.D. as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer. As a global leader in all aspects of biopharmaceutical development, platform innovation, and end-to-end technical operations, Dr. Vogel will guide the Company’s growth and platform development as it expands partnerships with companies across the biotech industry who are seeking to develop novel genetic medicines.

Dr. Vogel joins Mirai from Bayer Pharmaceuticals where he was Global Head of Biotech, responsible for supporting the company’s $4 billion commercial biologics portfolio and development of its multimodality pipeline through operations at multiple sites around the world. Prior to Bayer, he was President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont Inc., where he built the company’s end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities for internal products and customers. Under Dr. Vogel’s leadership, his teams filed over 70 Investigational New Drug applications (INDs), helped bring 10 biologics to market and created innovative industrialization platforms for new modalities, such as cell and gene therapies.

“Jens has been at the forefront of multiple waves of technological innovations in medicine from biologics to cell and gene therapies, contributed to bringing many successful therapies to patients, including several blockbuster drugs, and built Boehringer’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in the United States to be one of the best in the business,” said Hari Pujar, Ph.D., an Operating Partner at Flagship Pioneering and Mirai’s co-founder and Founding President. “In three years, Mirai has gone from an idea to a true platform that has unlocked delivery of nucleic acids to multiple cell and tissue types for the benefit of our partners. We expect that progress to only accelerate under Jens’ leadership.”

Dr. Pujar will continue to provide leadership to the Company as a board member.

Mirai’s machine intelligence-based, open platform uses proprietary data algorithms and artificial intelligence to rapidly design delivery vehicles for any tissue and cell type, optimize cargo design, and facilitate manufacturing, accelerating genetic medicines toward successful clinical translation for the company’s partners.

Dr. Vogel added, “With the tremendous innovation today across the industry in nucleic acid-based therapies, we are shifting from making hardware to a software model by reprogramming cells in vivo to correct disease. Realizing the full potential of this remarkable transition requires solving for in vivo delivery and doing so – for the benefit of the entire industry – will open the doors to enormous value for patients. By combining innovations across design, delivery, and manufacturing in one open platform, Mirai is already out in front in this mission, and I look forward to guiding the next big leaps forward in the growth of our platform, partnerships, and company.”

About Jens Vogel

Jens Vogel, Ph.D., has 25 years of leadership experience in all aspects of biopharmaceutical development, platform innovation and end-to-end technical operations, as well as building and transforming successful biotech businesses. As Global Head of Biotech at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Vogel was responsible for all biotech development, strategy and technical operations functions over multiple sites globally, supporting a $4bn commercial biologics portfolio and driving innovation in cell and gene therapy industrialization platforms. Prior to Bayer, Dr. Vogel was President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) Fremont Inc., leading end-to-end development and manufacturing as well as building and leading a fast-growing CDMO business. Before his years at BI, Dr. Vogel held various roles of increasing responsibility in Biologics R&D at Bayer in Berkeley. He holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology/Biochemical Engineering from University of Braunschweig, Germany, with his graduate studies performed at the German National Research Center of Biotechnology and the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.

About Mirai Bio

Mirai Bio has built an open platform driven by machine intelligence that solves the key limitations hindering today’s genetic medicines – delivery, design, and manufacturing. The company’s platform combines the generative design of precise delivery solutions co-optimized with best-in-class manufacturing to develop the future of genetic medicine. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021, Mirai is led by experts with decades of collective experience driving innovation in genetic medicines. To learn more about Mirai Bio visit www.miraibio.com.

