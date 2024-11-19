VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, has issued updates for November 19, 2024.

OKX Lists Moodeng, Open Loot and Dog, Launches 'Trade and Earn OL' Campaign

OKX has announced two new token listings on its spot market: Moodeng (MOODENG), a trending Solana memecoin inspired by viral baby hippo Moo Deng, and Open Loot (OL), the native token of Open Loot's Web3 gaming platform. MOODENG trading began on November 15, while OL trading launches November 19 at 1:00 PM (UTC). Additionally, OKX will list a USDT-margined perpetual futures contract for DOG, a Bitcoin Runes memecoin, on November 19 at 6:00 AM (UTC).

To celebrate the OL listing, OKX is launching a 'Trade and Earn Open Loot' campaign from November 19 at 1:00 PM (UTC) to November 26 at 11:59 PM (UTC). The first 10,000 eligible customers who trade at least 100 USDT worth of OL will receive 700 OL tokens as a reward.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer