SaverOne signs a Commercial Agreement with a Leading Multinational in the Construction Sector

Petah Tikvah, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE, TASE: SVRE), a technology company that develops and sells advanced transportation safety solutions, today announced that following the press release issued on September 6, 2023, and following the successful completion of a pilot, a commercial agreement was signed with the Spanish subsidiary of a multinational company in the construction sector. Under the agreement, SaverOne will deploy up to 200 SaverOne systems out of the full fleet of 500 vehicles in Spain. The first 100 systems were shipped and will be installed by mid-December 2024.

This multinational company is a leader in the construction industry, with operations and fleets in many countries worldwide. Its extensive transportation network includes maritime and land logistics, supported by a global fleet of thousands of heavy and light vehicles.

Mr. Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, commented, "This is an important order for SaverOne, equipping a significant truck fleet in Spain, an important European market. Our cooperation with this customer has developed very nicely, starting from a small pilot project in Israel two years ago, broadening to their full fleet there, and now expanding internationally to their Spanish division. We aim to broaden our products and services into this customer further, supporting safer driving in many other countries in which they operate in Europe and America."

About the SaverOne System

SaverOne's system is installed in vehicles to solve the problem of driver distraction, as a result of drivers using distracting applications on their mobile phones while driving in a way that endangers their safety and the safety of their passengers. This phenomenon is considered one of the leading causes of global road accidents. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual cost of road accidents just in the United States stands at about $870 billion each year, excluding the costs of serious injury or death, with a quarter of those accidents estimated to be related to the use of the mobile phones while driving. SaverOne's technology specifically recognizes the driver area in the vehicle. It prevents the driver from accessing distracting applications such as messaging while allowing others (navigation as an example) without user intervention or consent, creating a safer driving environment.

SaverOne's primary target markets include commercial and private vehicle fleets interested in reducing potential damages and significant costs, vehicle manufacturers interested in integrating safety solutions into their vehicles, and insurance and leasing companies. SaverOne initially addresses car fleets with a focus on the Israeli, European, and US markets and other markets worldwide. SaverOne believes that an increased focus on monitoring and prevention of cellular distraction systems in vehicles, driven by upcoming expected EU regulation, will likely have a dramatic positive impact on the demand for its systems in the future.

The Company's strategy is to provide its technology to customers in the aftermarket and address OEM vehicle manufacturers to integrate the Company's protection technologies during the vehicle manufacturing process.

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company that designs, develops, and commercializes OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies to lower the risk of and prevent vehicle accidents.

SaverOne's initial product line is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from using mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cellphone footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, besides those of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include but are not limited to, statements regarding SaverOne's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives, and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations, and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on SaverOne's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about future events that may not prove accurate. Many factors could cause SaverOne's actual activities or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ability of our technology to substantially improve the safety of drivers; our planned level of revenues and capital expenditures and our ability to continue as a going concern; SaverOne’s ability to further broaden our products and services t in Spain and the rest of Europe; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the ability of our technology to substantially improve the safety of drivers; our ability to market and sell our products; our plans to continue to invest in research and development to develop technology for both existing and new products; our intention to advance our technologies and commercialization efforts; our intention to use local distributors in each country or region that we will conduct business to distribute our products or technology; our plan to seek patent, trademark and other intellectual property rights for our products and technologies in the United States and internationally, as well as our ability to maintain and protect the validity of our currently held intellectual property rights; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses; our expectations regarding our tax classifications; interpretations of current laws and the passage of future laws; acceptance of our business model by investors; the ability to correctly identify and enter new markets; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; our intention to retain key employees, and our belief that we maintain good relations with all of our employees; any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and industry; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25, 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements in this announcement are made as of this date, and SaverOne undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

